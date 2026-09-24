Students don’t have to party to love it here

Although I am extremely grateful to attend college in the 305, I was initially skeptical about keeping up with the ‘nonstop clubbing’ I had seen on social media and thought I would have a hard time finding my people.

Coming from Aurora, Colorado — a very diverse city with little clubbing culture — transitioning to UM was definitely a culture shock.

Going out five nights a week is exactly what some people want from their college experience. But many people make it a lower priority, and there is still plenty for students to do; you just need the right perspective.

Maisie Smith, a freshman studying psychology who enjoys going out regularly, said that while the party scene was not the only reason she chose UM, she was drawn to the social aspect.

“I didn’t come here just for the Miami clubbing,” she said. “I did feel like the social aspect would be good … and whatever you like to do, you can find here.”

The typical rave and EDM clubbing scene is not for me, and Miami is full of those venues. There is nothing wrong with that, but as someone from a completely different background, it’s taken me time to find places that feel more like home. But a month in, I have, and I’ve had so much fun here.

The problem is not that UM has a strong party culture. The problem comes when you believe partying and going out is the only way you’ll fit in or belong.

The pressure usually isn’t from someone directly telling you to go out or asking you where you are going. It comes from seeing everyone dressed up on a Friday night and posting on social media. It can make you feel like you’re missing out on the “college experience.”

But it’s all about your perspective. Lissa Ross, a first-year psychology student, explained that she feels comfortable prioritizing her own goals.

“I’m totally content and confident in just staying in and having a chill movie night instead of partying,” Ross said. “I’ve been able to find my people through student organizations and classes.”

Miami has so much more than partying. It is a city rich in culture, food and music, with connections that can support anyone’s future career path. There is so much to explore that makes coming to UM worth it beyond the nightlife.

Mackenzie Sada, a first-year architecture student, said that even though she isn’t the biggest fan of UM’s nightlife, she would still choose the University.

“I truly enjoy the fact that everyone gets to experience what they want,” Sada said. “They get to find different things that they like to do, whether it’s through culture or through different kinds of music.”

Outside of going out, Sada has found community through clubs and organizations, where she has met some of her best friends.

Even after just over a month, I have fallen in love with the University. It was definitely an adjustment, but I have met so many people with fascinating backgrounds and passions.

I have found people and experiences that make me feel like I belong, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.