Miami fall short to Florida State in five-set ACC opener

The Miami Hurricanes faced Florida State in the 2026 ACC opener Wednesday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Canes lost to the Seminoles in a close five-set match and fell 2-8 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

The Hurricanes established an early 4-2 lead to open the match, but Florida State fought back, outscoring UM 7-1, and took an 8-5 lead. Miami capitalized on Seminole errors, bringing the deficit to only one at 8-7. However, Florida State controlled the remainder of the set and took the first set 25-14.

Miami began the second set strong, with freshman Stalena Van Deusen scoring six-straight points to give the Hurricanes a 6-1 lead. The Canes and Seminoles traded points, before UM went on a five-point run to make it a 13-4 game. Florida State chipped away at the deficit, but the Hurricanes continued to build their lead and won the second set 25-22.

The third set remained close, with the largest lead from either team being only three points. The set was tied at 10 before the Canes went on a 7-3 run with kills from freshman outsider hitters Ruth Martinez and Ella Thompson. Florida State continued to push back, bringing the score within two, multiple times, but the Hurricanes secured a third set win, 25-22.

UM started the fourth set fast, scoring two of the first three points to take a 2-1 lead, but the Seminoles responded with a six-point run. After trading points, Miami scored three-straight points tying the set at 10. As the set continued, Florida State built small leads, but the Canes kept battling back. Miami eventually took a 21-19 lead.

Then the Seminoles scored seven out of the last 10 points to win the fourth match 26-24, forcing a fifth set.

Miami opened the 15-point set with a 5-2 lead. After errors from both teams, Florida State took an 8-7 lead. The Seminoles then scored four-straight points. Although the Canes continued to fight until the end, Florida State secured the victory 15-11, and won the match.

Miami’s offense was led by freshman Denitsa Angelova with 11 kills and five blocks. Defensively, redshirt senior libero Gaby Arroyo had 23 digs while sophomore Sonja Danilovic had 11 and redshirt junior Ariana Rodriguez recorded 10. Rodriguex also contributed five kills and 33 assists.

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face Florida State again Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Freeman Indoor Stadium.