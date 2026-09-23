Going out and going broke: the cost of nightlife

5 p.m. on a Thursday marks the shift from week to weekend at the University of Miami. Thirsty Thursdays at Sandbar, beelining to Oasis, Friday nights at Revenge and anywhere from The Grove to South Beach become the Canes’ turf.

With such extensive nightlife, a question arises: How much does a typical night out cost?

To establish a baseline, The Miami Hurricane posted a non-scientific survey on its Instagram story for 24 hours and asked what students spend, on average, on a night out in Miami.

The lowest reported cost was $8, and the highest was $300.

What are students actually spending money on?

Getting ready

Any night out begins with a good outfit. To model current trends, students spend a significant amount of money before they even exit their dorms.

Outfits are formulaic, with male styles combining polo shirts, linen pants and name-brand sneakers. For women, mini skirts, knee-high boots, dresses and a variety of micro tops are wardrobe essentials.

Clothing prices vary widely, with shoes alone costing anywhere from $50 to more than $100. Even the most budget-conscious shoppers can fall victim to Miami’s strict dress code.

When asked how much their typical outfit costs, a freshman who wishes to remain unnamed said, “A lot. Like, at least $200.”

The Grove

Sushi Garage, Oasis and Sandbar are just three of the staple locations that The Grove houses. Ubers and Lyfts to The Grove from campus cost $10 to $15 on average, according to Uber’s website. This pricing encompasses direct access to the various bars The Grove offers. And these venues don’t require a cover charge.

Drink prices vary, with beers on Oasis’ and Sushi Garage’s menus listed between $6 and $8. Sandbar’s specialty cocktails range from $9 to $20. You can view these prices on their drink list.

That said, students can spend less by going out on themed nights and taking advantage of promotions like Sandbar’s “Ladies Night.”

Ultimately, The Grove’s drawback is its strict age restrictions. Students under 21 turn to Miami’s clubbing scene, with multiple clubs allowing audiences 18 and older.

Club culture

Transportation to the club scene costs significantly more than getting to The Grove. According to Uber’s website, a one-way Uber to Revenge or Club Space can cost anywhere from $20 to $40 on a Friday night.

Not to mention, cover charges for Revenge and Club Space are hefty. Revenge prices start at $25 for “Early Bird Admission,” and steadily increase to $45 as the week progresses. Club Space’s covers vary drastically, ranging from $20 to more than $100 depending on the day and headliner.

When asked about their experience at Club Space, a student who wishes to remain unnamed said, “Space was like $30 and then the outfit was $70.”

This student’s $100 estimate didn’t even include transportation fees.

Underclassmen could easily drain hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts for a glimpse of Miami’s nightlife.

Methods to cut costs

Although UM’s steep tuition may suggest every Cane has unlimited access to money, many students need to use creative methods to save.

Secondhand clothing sites such as Depop and Vinted are student favorites, offering name-brand clothing at far below retail value. Popular alternatives to secondhand shopping include sale sections of major retailers. Edikted, for example, consistently runs promotions that take 70% to 80% off clothing prices.

To save on transportation, many students become ambassadors for the rideshare service “Fetii.” Through this collaboration, students exchange social media promotions for access to “Fetii God Mode.” This setting on the Fetii app provides free transportation for groups of roughly seven people or more.

What’s the appeal?

With hundreds of dollars drained from students’ bank accounts every weekend, going out could start to feel not worth it. As college students who are either unemployed or work minimum-wage jobs, partying every weekend is an unsustainable habit.

Yet, the idea of “letting go” for a night overrules all logic. Flashing lights, laughter with friends, loud music and the memories made become the main draw.

While money comes and goes, the stories from a weekend out are unforgettable.