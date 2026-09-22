REVIEW: “Outer Banks” says goodbye with style, but not without flaws

The thrilling, action-packed teen drama series “Outer Banks” released its final season on Aug. 20 on Netflix.

The previous season ended with many fans heartbroken by JJ Maybank’s (Rudy Pankow) tragic death, putting pressure on production to deliver a satisfying final season for the hit show.

Although this season closed a chapter, it was weaker than previous.

The set design played a major role in the season’s realism, as the overseas scenes were filmed in Morocco, Spain and Croatia.

Filming at cultural and historical sites, rather than on a set, was a strength of the production. It immersed viewers in the scenes and allowed them to appreciate the adventures the Pogues endured.

Costume design also played a key role, serving as masks for the Pogues, literally and figuratively.

The Pogues’ bohemian, laid-back vibe was maintained through John B’s (Chase Stokes) vintage tees and worn-down sneakers. This choice contributed to the idea that their style never changed based on the circumstances they were in or the money they obtained .

Additionally, key scenes during the season were conveyed through the lighting and color palette within those scenes.

Kiara’s (Madison Bailey) revelation while holding the blue crown in a gloomy, cool-toned environment reflected her inability to let go of JJ’s death. But once her mind succumbed to a flashback, the light was yellow and warm; it felt as if the anger was pouring out of the screen through the chosen lighting.

The lighting and color palette of certain scenes were pivotal technical elements that the producers had well established.

Despite its set and costume design, there were some underlying weaknesses that needed to be addressed.

The writers included some unrealistic moments between life and death.

There were many instances where characters should have died but did not. It seems the writers wanted to add these high-stakes moments to keep viewers hooked. In reality, it complicated the plot and caused it to lose logical consistency.

Not only did season 5 have some unrealistic scenes, but the writers also failed to detail Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline).

Back in season four, Sarah found out she was pregnant. This major detail was completely overlooked in the new season.

Sarah endured many strenuous activities, as all Pogues do, and there were no consequences to her actions.

Later in the season, there was no visible bump on Sarah, which led fans across social media to critique the production’s lack of attention to the physicality of Sarah’s character.

Ultimately, while the production excelled visually, its lack of realism and attention to detail prevented the final season from reaching its full potential. The final season of “Outer Banks” had a sweet, united and conclusive ending, leaving many fans both content and critical.

Rating: 3.5/5