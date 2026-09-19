Dozens of missing children found during Operation Statewide Shield in Miami

Forty-one missing children were found in the Miami area during Operation Statewide Shield.

Operation Statewide Shield, carried out by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement , occurred from Aug. 17-21. It was the first statewide child recovery initiative and the largest operation of its kind in state history.

The children ranged in age from 2 months to 17 years old. According to reports, many children experienced various levels of abuse, neglect and exposure to criminal activity.

“Many of these kids have been victimized by those who prey on the most vulnerable,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Thanks to the outstanding work of FDLE, the Office of Statewide Prosecution, and our state and local partners, these children are now safe and receiving the care they deserve. Florida will continue leading the recovery of missing children, hunting down every predator, and prosecuting abusers to the fullest extent of the law.”

Law enforcement agencies arrested three individuals, including one wanted for lewd acts with a minor, battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years old and interference with child custody.

Uthmeier stressed that prosecutors will be pursuing the maximum sentence available by law, including the death penalty where applicable.

Suboperations also took place across Pensacola, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. Law enforcement recovered 163 missing children across the state.

“Operation Statewide Shield demonstrates the power of collaboration and the unwavering commitment shared by all participating agencies and organizations to achieve a singular mission: find our kids and bring them home,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting HELP to 233733.

This is a developing story.