No. 5 Miami heads to Winston-Salem for Friday night showdown with Wake Forest

Following back-to-back blowout wins to start the year, Miami travels to Winston-Salem to open up conference play against Wake Forest.

Like UM, the Demon Deacons (2-0) are undefeated, riding high following their double overtime thriller defeat of Purdue.

The No. 5 Hurricanes are still heavily favored in this one, with ESPN Analytics giving them a 91.7% chance of victory and most predicting Miami to win by three scores.

However, mid-season conference games have served as the Canes’ kryptonite in recent years, so it isn’t a game they should take lightly

Miami’s ex-factors will be the stars that have already shined bright to start the year. The dynamic duo of quarterback Darian Mensah and wide out Malachi Toney are among the leaders in the country for the Heisman Trophy early in the year. Through two games, Mensah has thrown just four incompletions, totaling 653 passing yards and eight touchdown passes.

Toney has been exceptional to begin the season, having 330 receiving yards and four touchdowns in less than five total quarters of action, as the starters were pulled midway through the 3rd quarter against Stanford and at halftime in the season opener against FAMU.

Miami’s running backs are also expected to make their presence felt on Friday. With the Hurricanes outscoring their opponents 122-13 to open the season, starters Mark Fletcher Jr. and Marty Brown haven’t had much work to start the year.

These blowouts have allowed true freshman Javian Mallory to make his mark, totaling 173 yards in two games and sitting at fourth in the ACC in rushing yards.

While the Canes offense has gone off to a historic start, it will be Miami’s defense that will need to step up against a Wake Forest team that totaled 411 yards in its win over Purdue.

Wake Forest was led by the rushing attack, with three players garnering double-digit carries on the day.

Expect running back Ty Clark to demand the rock early and often against the Hurricanes, with quarterback Gio Lopez contributing to the rushing attack. The UNC transfer led the team in carries against Purdue, with 13, and scored two touchdowns with his legs.

In the air, Lopez has been very efficient this year as well, throwing for 575 yards, 4 tds, no picks, and a 62.7% completion.

Lopez’s number one target against the Canes will likely be Washington State transfer Carlos Hernandez. The deep threat is averaging 23.0 yards per catch on the season, and with Miami dealing with some injuries in their cornerback room, this will be an area the Demon Deacons will undoubtedly attempt to exploit.

The season is still young, and the Canes will be looking to add another dominant win to their resume early, while the Demon Deacons are looking to shock the college football world, with Friday night’s game expected to be a sell-out crowd in Winston-Salem.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN.