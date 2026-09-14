A summary of 9/11 events across Miami-Dade

Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, marked 25 years since the terrorist attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center, where nearly 3,000 people were killed.

The city of Miami honors the victims, first responders and public servants who sacrificed their lives that day.

Here is a look at events happening on campus and around Miami-Dade County:

Campus Events

On Friday, the University of Miami unveiled a 25th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Display, located behind the “U” statue. The display, brought by the Political Science Association and the Veteran Students Organization, features an abundance of mini United States flags.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., the Veteran Canes Society and University of Miami Army ROTC hosted the 7th annual 9/11 Ruck to Remember, a 9.11-mile-long ruck march through Coral Gables.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Newman Alumni Center is screening the documentary, “9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero.” The event will be followed by a discussion with movie producer Robbie Shinder and Dr. Gregory Kroger, Director of the George P. Hanley Democracy Center.

Miami-Dade County Events

The Coral Gables Police and Fire Departments hosted a joint ceremony to honor not only the lives lost on 9/11 but also the public who helped with the aftermath.

In Miami Beach, first responders from the fire and police departments held a ceremony honoring the victims of 9/11.

“September 11 reminds us of both the devastating loss of innocent lives and the extraordinary courage of our nation’s first responders,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “We honor the firefighters and police officers who ran toward danger to save others, and whose sacrifice is a powerful example of the strength, duty, and patriotism that define America as we stand with our own Miami Beach Fire and Police Departments who carry that legacy forward every day.”

Coconut Grove held a ceremony at Miami City Hall, followed by a graduation ceremony for 44 new firefighters.

Miami Dade College’s North Campus hosted “We Promise to Never Forget,” a remembrance ceremony honoring the lives lost and the heroes who emerged on 9/11. The event will be open to students, faculty, law enforcement and the public as an act of unity and resilience.

“On this 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, we pause to honor the innocent lives lost, recognize the extraordinary bravery of first responders and reflect on the resilience that emerged from one of our nation’s darkest days,” said MDC North Campus President Fermin Vazquez.

At Key Biscayne Civic Center’s Monaco Fountain, events included a reflection from former New York Fire Department captain Robert Senator, a moment of silence and prayer.

The North Miami Police Department honored those lost on 9/11 at its headquarters, including a moment of silence along with a 21-gun salute by the officers at 9:11 a.m.