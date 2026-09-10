Canes volleyball falls to Florida in three-set sweep

Hurricanes Volleyball began its three-game road trip, with a matchup against the University of Florida on Wednesday night, Sept. 10, in Gainesville, Fla. After three competitive sets, the Canes were ultimately defeated by the Gators in a three-set sweep.

In the first set, Miami started strong with two back-to-back kills by sophomore outside hitter Asia Harvey.

However, the Gators responded with an eight point run, taking the lead 9-2. The two teams went back and forth, with the Canes going on a 5-0 run, but Miami could not match the Gators, who ended the set with a 25-15 win.

UF started the second set fast, taking an early lead over the Hurricanes. Miami kept the score close, capitalizing on Florida’s playing errors and getting multiple blocks. Florida then extended its lead to 9-5 before the Canes then scored five straight points, cutting the deficit to three points. Despite the run, Florida ended the set winning 25-19.

The third set was again competitive as Miami tried to stay in the match against Florida. Beginning with an early 2-1 lead, the Hurricanes came out ready, but the Gators took the four-point lead early in the final set. The Canes then posted an 11-4 run, taking a three-point lead over UF and extended it to 19–14. However, the Gators gained momentum, outsourcing the Hurricanes 11-3 to end the match 25-22.

Harvey carried the offense for Miami, recording 11 kills. Freshman Ruth Martinez followed with eight kills, while freshman Ella Thompson recorded six. Redshirt junior setter Ariana Rodrigeuz posted 25 assists and three kills.

Defensively, redshirt senior Gabby Arroyo recorded 19 digs and three assists. Junior Arianna Bridges, freshman Denitsa Angelova and Rodriguez also contributed multiple blocks.

In the games ahead, Miami needs to limit scoring runs, improve consistency after taking leads and clean up their errors in hopes to secure their first 2026-2027 season win.

Miami’s next match is against Minnesota for the Diet Coke Classic on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. EST.