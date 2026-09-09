The next wave of Canes begin their NFL careers

After a successful spring with nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, the 2025 Miami Hurricanes will have their presence felt around the league for the first time this week.

With the NFL season beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Seattle Wash., let’s take a look at the next generation of the Canes that are ready to make their mark in the pros.

Francisco Mauigoa: OL New York Giants

Aside from some slight injury concerns this summer, Miami’s cornerstone tackle seems to be making the jump up to the NFL pretty smoothly. In the offseason, the Giants have kicked Mauigoa inside to guard and he’s slid perfectly into that spot.

Mauigoa brings the nastiness, physicality and athleticism for the position and with the mentality Miami puts in their offensive line, he should fit perfectly with the Giants. New offensive coordinator Greg Roman is best known for elite running schemes that will allow Mauigoa to bulldoze defenders to create open lanes for running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

His first test is Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams one of his primary matchups.

Reuben Bain Jr.: DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a surprise to all Hurricanes fans when they saw the program’s best player and defensive anchor Reuben Bain Jr. slide all the way to the middle of the first round at pick 15. Through the preseason, Bain is showing that he could make a bunch of teams regret that decision.

In a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bain made a hump move and nearly shoved the opposing offensive lineman away from the play, getting raves from the best in the NFL.

Against the New York Jets during joint practice, Bain totaled three sacks against former first-round pick Armand Membou and a talented New York offensive line.

Even more so, the mentality that had Bain keeping track in a notebook of his motivations still seems to be there.

“His professionalism has been off the chain, and his intelligence to the game, and his work ethic has been outstanding and you forget he’s a rookie because you rarely have to correct him or get on him,” Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles said.

Bain will look for his first NFL sack against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Akheem Mesidor: DE Los Angeles Chargers

Mesidor might be in a rotation with veterans Khalil Mack and Tuli Tulipolotu, but he flashed in limited action throughout this preseason. From coaches though the ability to play in rotation might be very beneficial for Mesidor and sounds like he’ll fit right into the Chargers plans.

“Hopefully, he can wreak havoc on the passers as we get into those passing situations and show his toughness, his grit, in the run downs, too,” said Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. “It’ll be exciting to see how he develops through the year, too, especially being around ‘K-Mack’ and Tuli. It’s going to be fun to watch his growth.”

With potential double-digit sack guys next to him at all times, Mesidor is surely going to have a go-to running mate just like he did with Bain. And he’s got a chance to feast against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

credit: Alexandra Fisher, Co-Photo-Editor // Fifth-year redshirt junior defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor smiles and looks up to the crowd after Miami’s win against Virginia Tech on Sep. 27, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Carson Beck: QB Arizona Cardinals

It’s been a while since Canes fans have seen Beck since his outstanding performance in the Hall of Fame game. Starting the preseason off on fire, Beck lit up the Carolina Panthers for 188 yards and a touchdown, throwing a few strikes downfield.

A rib injury has limited him since, so throughout the preseason he wasn’t allowed to get an encore to his standout performance. That being said, there’s a high chance Beck will get some time to shine during and get regular season action.

In a division with three playoff teams from last year, the Cardinals are viewed as very far away from the playoffs and by the mid to late point of the year there’s a chance Beck gets his time to shine.

Markel Bell: OT Philadelphia Eagles

Bell is likely a lock to not see meaningful snaps throughout this year, but don’t be surprised if he’s a full-time starter come next year. Bell was praised throughout the offseason for the leaps and bounds he’s taken in the Eagles offensive line room. Particularly drawing praise from a future NFL Hall of Famer he could replace next year.

“He’s one of the best rookies I’ve been around, just as far as in the playbook, you know, no complaining,” LT Lane Johnson said. “Haven’t heard him complaining one time. And just he’s always asking questions. So just a really mature young man.”

So while you might only see Bell in some jumbo packages and helping with the tush push this year, you can almost lock in a big role for him next year.

Jakobe Thomas: S Minnesota Vikings

Thomas unfortunately has dealt with injury all throughout camp limiting him practice snaps. He’ll likely be someone to catch later on in the season as he gets caught up to speed.

If this season does effectively become a redshirt season for Miami’s hard-hitting safety, he has a perfect guy to learn from coming into the fold. Veteran safety Harrison Smith announced just a week before the season that he was returning to the Vikings on a one-year deal. As Thomas works to see the field and make an impact, he’ll have a great opportunity to learn under a Vikings legend.

Keionte Scott: DB Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another surprise faller in the draft, Scott is continuing to play with his hair on fire with the Buccaneers. Scott flashed everything through his preseason action — sticky coverage, physical tackling, and the ability to make plays flying around the field.

Scott’s only issue seems to be when Tampa will let him off the leash. Right now, he’s in a fight for the starting nickel cornerback spot with Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison. Under Bowles, the Buccaneers always rank on the higher end in blitzing and that lines right up with what Scott does best.

“That’s definitely something I prioritize in my game, especially being a DB,” Scott said. “My goal is to just get back there and cause a mess, just to help those guys back there, too.”

If you’re a Dolphins fan and checked out for the year, I would definitely recommend tuning into Buccaneers games to see Scott and Bain make plays.

Makena Wong, Photo Editor, Fifth-year senior defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) and sixth-year redshirt senior defensive back Keionte Scott (0) celebrate after tackling University of Florida player in second quarter on Saturday, Sep. 20, 2025.

Anez Cooper: OG New York Jets

Anez was the rock in Miami’s offensive line for four years, and while he’s currently on the injured reserve, we could see him be the same for this Jets offense. Cooper was spotless in his lone preseason action while posting a 90.9 PFF grade and not allowing a single pressure.

Like Mauigoa, the nastiness and toughness in run blocking stood out and when the time comes this year he could easily rotate in for some significant snaps.

The Jets have some locks at tackles with Membou and Olu Fashanu, but on the interior Cooper could easily find himself with some productive snaps once he’s activated off of IR.

CJ Daniels: WR Los Angeles Rams

Fourth in catches this preseason, Daniels made the most of his opportunities highlighted by a six catch, 68-yard performance.

Daniels is built to a tee to what the Rams want to do: Showcasing good hands, a willingness to block, and a role player’s mindset to give everything you have to the team. Most importantly, Sean McVay noted his maturity, something Canes fans saw all season long as Daniels embraced being the veteran to a group of younger receivers.

The Rams third guy could be a rotation all season long but Daniels can easily find himself playing some big snaps in big games just like last year.

All around the NFL, these guys impressed and showed out to earn their roster spot and a consistent compliment to them all from coaches around the league.

Throughout the offseason, it was a theme that was consistent with every rookie that came from Greentree, a notion that each one of these players shows a readiness for the next level, maturity, humility and an ability to learn.

While their success might vary in the long run, that opinion being held of these Miami’s guys goes a long way to showing what this program has built and is continuing to build as the Hurricanes look to dominate the NFL once again.