Plane crash at MIA halts airport activity

A cargo plane crashed outside the Miami International Airport on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 1:55 p.m. local time.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing 747-300 aircraft operated by Amazon overran the airport’s diagonal runway and hit multiple vehicles.

In a statement to CBS News, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they “arrived to find an airplane that had caught fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing.”

Fire Rescue also said there are “multiple patients” at the scene and that they will “provide additional updates on the patients as they become available.” More than 60 members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The aircraft departed from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico and arrived in Miami at 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the airport said all runways and taxiways were closed as of 3 p.m. and “a ground stop is in effect.”

Students traveling for the holiday weekend could face delays or diversions if their travel plans included MIA. Taking the Brightline or flying into Fort Lauderdale could provide a solution, although those methods of transportation could begin to fill as people look for alternatives to flying in and out of MIA.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote on X that her office is “closely monitoring the situation,” and that they will “provide updates as we learn more.”

This is a developing story.