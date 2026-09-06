Fire alarms and sprinklers triggered in University Village Building 6

By
Katie Karlson
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Two people, who appear to be members of UM's Housing and Residential Life staff, stand outside of an open apartment door on the fourth floor of University Village Building 6 at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6. // Photo credit: The Miami Hurricane reporter.

Students in University Village Building 6 were woken up by fire alarms and the sprinkler system at about 2:30 a.m. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene approximately five minutes after the alarms went off, but according to a message a Resident Assistant sent in the building GroupMe, there “wasn’t an actual fire hazard.”

A resident of the building told The Hurricane she heard a man discussing how his roommate’s friend threw a football that hit and broke the sprinkler, triggering the alarms.  

The Hurricane verified a video showing male students surrounding a trash can they had placed under a sprinkler that was pouring water.

The incident occurred on the fourth floor, and neighbors a few doors down did not suffer from water damage. At the time of publication, it is unknown whether any apartments were affected by the water. 

The Hurricane contacted the University for information but has not yet received a response.

Fire sprinklers are activated by high temperatures, not by smoke, so cooking or a candle will not activate them, according to the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition

Heat from a fire can cause a glass tube in the sprinkler to break or melt a smolder plug, both of which cause a release of water. Only the sprinkler closest to the fire opens, confining the water to the source of the danger.

Water pouring into the University Village Building 6 courtyard at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 6. // Video credit: Katie Karlson.

The Hurricane contacted the University and asked how UV’s specific sprinkler systems work, but has not yet received a response. 

Students were allowed to reenter the building around 3 a.m., at which point a reporter with The Hurricane saw two people — who appeared to be staff members — standing outside of an open apartment door. A suitcase labeled “FRAGILE,” some belongings and the recycling and trash cans were outside of the apartment.

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Katie Karlson
Katie Karlson
Katie Karlson is a senior from Houston, Texas, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology with minors in sustainable business and biology. She joined The Hurricane freshman year and is thrilled to continue in her role as Editor-in-Chief. Katie looks forward to advancing the paper and continuing to serve the UM community through her writing. Outside of the paper, Katie enjoys music, waterskiing and baking, and serves as a leader for the Canes Science Bowl and a Dean's Ambassador for the College of Arts and Sciences.