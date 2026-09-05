Late heroics continue for UM soccer, drawing 2-2 with App State

The Miami Hurricanes women’s soccer team struck two late goals in the second half to secure a 2-2 draw against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Following a late victory over Incarnate Word last week courtesy of goalie Atlee Olofson, the story remained the same Thursday night, as Olofson stepped up and scored another crucial penalty.

In the first half, the App State Mountaineers scored twice within the first few moments of the game, shocking everyone at Cobb Stadium.

The first goal was scored by App State’s forward/midfielder Libby Bermingham in the second minute with a crisp bottom left finish, before she would score again in the same corner ten minutes later.

Down two goals early, Miami tried to chip away in the first half.

The Hurricane attack pressed forward but time and time again met a strong like from the App State defense as the half ended 2-0.

Miami continued pressing to start the second half, but the Mountaineers remained in control of the ball.

And after a free kick was dragged wide by UM forward Zoie Fontenot, some Hurricanes started leaving early.

But they should’ve stayed a little longer.

Just before the 73rd minute, Miami launched an aggressive counter attack, resulting in Fontenot putting Miami on the board with her fourth goal of the season.

Less than five minutes later, the Hurricanes were awarded a penalty kick — and Olofson left no doubt as she smashed it into the back of the net to tie the game.

With the game now tied, it was App State who started to press forward again. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers it was too little, too late as the Canes calmly saw the game out in a 2-2 draw.

Miami (4-1-1) will play against FIU this coming Sunday, Sept. 6, before its first ACC matchup of the season against SMU.