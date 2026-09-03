After 67 Years, Mahoney-Pearson Dining Hall Remains Open Despite Construction

The Mahoney-Pearson Dining Hall remains open to students despite the demolition of its residential partner.

In Nov. 2025, The University of Miami announced that it would demolish Mahoney-Pearson residential college to build new upper-classman housing–Gables Village. Gables Village will eventually have a new 700-seat dining hall integrated into the complex. With the Mahoney Dining Hall not part of this initial phase of demolition, its future remains uncertain.

A Mahoney-Pearson dining hall employee who wished to remain anonymous shared her thoughts on how the construction has affected the work environment.

“Working inside Mahoney feels different because we used to have so many students coming through. This fall just feels unusually quiet, and honestly makes me worried because the students are such a big part of what makes Mahoney feel alive,” she said. “I sometimes find myself wondering if the lack of students and revenue could eventually affect our jobs.”

The decrease in student traffic could be related to students, like sophomore Patrick Whalen, not realizing that the dining hall is still open.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even sure if Mahoney [Pearson Dining Hall] was still open with all the construction over there,” Whalen said. “Last year, I ate at Mahoney everyday but now I just bring my own food and eat in the food court.”

The University has undergone many changes in the last 100 years. For ‘Canes of all ages, tearing down this part of campus is a tough pill to swallow.

With decades of alumni reminiscing on their time in Mahoney-Pearson, University alumnus Scott Loftus, who lived in Mahoney in the 70s, tweeted on X, “It breaks my heart to see Mahoney being torn down. I remember stepping inside Mahoney for the first time in August of 1974. Guess unlucky new canes will have to live with Eaton for now.”

But for now, Mahoney-Pearson will live on and continue to feed students through the dining hall.