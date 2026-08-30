Wolverines sweep Miami behind suffocating defense; Hurricanes fall to 0-2 

After a five-set grudge match the day prior, the Hurricanes fell flat against the Michigan Wolverines, suffering a straight set defeat (25-15, 25-15, 25-19) on Saturday. The loss in Ann Arbor dropped the Hurricanes to an 0-2 start to 2026 season.

Michigan’s block was the story of the afternoon. The Wolverines finished with 13 block assists to Miami’s two, turning back Hurricane swings all match and hitting .329 as a team compared to Miami’s .011.

The afternoon started back and forth between the sides as the teams’ traded points through a 5-5 tie before the Wolverine ’ s had a run that Miami couldn’t recover from.

Michigan repeatedly scored in bursts which left the Canes chasing in the first set, despite strong performances from Adriann Bridges and Ella Thompson, who kept Miami at a shouting distance in the middle of the set.

Michigan kept up its momentum and took the opening game 25-15.

Set two began eerily similar to the opening frame, with another even start to the set.

Miami had a quick 5-4 edge before Ece Senyapici and Cymarah Gordon took control for Michigan as they broke away.

Sydney Schnichels’ kill closed out the set for Michigan and put the Wolverines in position to win the match.

The Hurricanes put up a more complete set in the final frame, but still fell short.

A kill from Asia Harvey put Miami in striking distance at 17-18 in the third set, but a string of Michigan points capped off by Lydia Johnson’s back-to-back kills pushed the Wolverine lead to five — eventually clinching the match with a 25-19 win.

Harvey led the Miami attack, following her 17-kill game against Michigan State with seven kills and two aces against Michigan. Thompson added eight kills and nine points, and Billie Reiter ran the offense with 17 assists.

Denitsa Angelova made the most of a limited look, hitting .400 on three kills, while Sonja Danilovic and Adrianna Bridges each chipped in a pair of kills. Reiter and Danilovic had four and three digs, but Miami’s back row was stretched thin against Michigan’s attack that produced 40 kills.

Miami will look to gain some momentum as the Canes return home to Coral Gables for their home opener against UCLA on Friday, Sept. 4, at 6:30pm.