Best Places to Go in Miami as a Freshman

Camila Goveo is a Sophomore from Dorado, Puerto Rico, Majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Camila joined the Miami Hurricane her freshman year working with the podcast section. She is super excited to meet new people and learn how to become a better leader. Camila cannot wait to collaborate with other students to be the audible voice of The Miami Hurricane. Outside of The Hurricane Camila has worked with UMTV and is in the sorority Delta Phi Epsilon. Camila loves to workout, go to the beach, cook, and enjoys going to brunch with her friends.