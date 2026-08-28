Saving the day – Canes Goalkeeper scores to secure 2-1 comeback victory

Miami Hurricanes Soccer (4-0-1) secured its fourth consecutive victory Thursday night in a 2-1 win over Incarnate Word (3-0-2).

The Hurricanes were back at home at Cobb Stadium for the first time this season after starting their first four matches on the road, and they gave the home crowd much to cheer about.

The game started with a scoreless first half with both teams trading chances, the best of which was a strike from outside the box from Incarnate Word, forcing Hurricanes keeper Atlee Olofson to stretch across the net to keep the game level.

Her heroics were short-lived, as the Cardinals struck first 10 minutes into the second half.

Winger Kianna Villa was able to whip a cross into the box from the right wing, where striker Taylor Kish waited to flick a header past the outstretched Olofson to give Incarnate Word a 1-0 lead.

Less than six minutes later, Miami would level the tie with a moment of brilliance from Cissel Akguel, who took on her defender one-on-one before curling a shot over the head of the Cardinals keeper and into the back of the net.

With five minutes remaining in the match, Abigail Casey would be dragged down in the box, winning the Hurricanes a penalty. Incarnate Word would challenge the call on the field, and after video review the call would stand, giving Miami a chance to find a winner in the dying moments.

With a win on the line, the goalkeeper Olofson stepped up for the Hurricanes from the spot, and after 85 minutes of brilliant play in front of the Miami net, she buried a rocket into the top of the Incarnate Word net to put Miami up 2-1.

The Hurricanes would see the game out and go on to win their fourth consecutive game, and their first of the year at Cobb Stadium.

Miami controlled the game on the stat sheet, outshooting the Cardinals, 16-2, and took 13 corners compared to Incarnate Word’s one.

Canes Soccer returns to action Thursday, Sept. 3 at Cobb Stadium to host App State.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.