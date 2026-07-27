UM student hospitalized due to alleged fraternity hazing, 3 arrested

Three men were arrested for allegedly beating two members of the Kappa Alpha Psi Richmond-Perrine (FL) Alumni Chapter, including a current UM School of Law student who was hospitalized with significant injuries.

The beatings — performed with paddles and canes — began on April 1, according to “Victim 1’s” statement in the arrest warrants obtained by The Hurricane.

Victim 1 was an undergraduate student at UM when he started attending “interest group meetings to become a member of the campus chapter,” according to the warrants. In February 2026, he passed the admissions test and paid dues for membership into the national Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Since he was a UM School of Law student and not an undergraduate, he became a member of the Richmond-Perrine Alumni Chapter.

In an email to The Hurricane, UM’s Kappa Alpha Psi president clarified that the UM Iota Chi fraternity chapter is not associated with this incident. Chapter Advisor Katdo Robinson confirmed this.

Jared James (26) and Elijah Dyous (29) were booked on Friday, July 24, and Marquez Christopher Pinder (29) was booked on Sunday, July 26, in relation to the alleged hazing.

Jared Lamar James’s mugshot. // Photo via Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation.

Elijah Delano Dyous’s mugshot. // Photo via Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, each individual is facing felony charges of:

– Two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm

– Two counts of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon

– One count of hazing with a deadly weapon

Pinder graduated from Florida Atlantic University and has worked for the U.S. Secret Service for nearly three years, but has since been placed on administrative leave. Victim 1 stated that Pinder was the “dean of pledges” and James was the “vice dean of pledges” of the fraternity Richmond-Perrine Alumni chapter.

Marquez Christopher Pinder’s mugshot. // Photo via Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation.

Kappa Alpha Psi is one of nine fraternities that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. The NPHC fraternities and sororities are historically Black and commonly referred to as the “Divine Nine.” The University of Miami has all nine chapters on campus.

According to the Hartford Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, the fraternity outlawed pledging — a process where prospective members of a Greek organization are sometimes forced to complete tasks or can be subjected to hazing — and does not support hazing.

Victim 1 explained that the beatings took place at an apartment in Sweetwater from April 1 through April 3, then continued at a different location in Miami on April 4.

Sweetwater Police did not learn about the ongoing abuse until April 22, when Officer Marvin Gamarra responded to Jackson South Medical Center for the alleged hazing incident.

On April 1, the first day of the alleged beatings, Victim 1 and Victim 2 met with Pinder and James and were tested on fraternity history while in a “half squat with one arm pointed forward.” Pinder, James and Dyous allegedly struck the victims throughout the process.

During a bathroom break, Victim 1 said that he saw Victim 2 appear to urinate blood, and Victim 1 informed Pinder, who dismissed the claim.

April 4 was the most intense day, according to Victim 1, with the three defendants using paddles and canes to hit the victims. That day, Victim 2 bled through his pants and Victim 1 was instructed to observe him for injuries, resulting in the discovery of “lacerations on [his] buttocks,” according to the warrants.

After that night, Victim 1’s health deteriorated, and he experienced “vomiting, fevers and immense pain on his buttocks.” He went to an urgent care facility before being transferred to Jackson South Medical Center.

At Jackson, doctors found that Victim 1 suffered severe trauma causing areas of his buttocks to turn necrotic. He had large portions of skin and soft tissue surgically removed, received skin grafts and still endures pain and discomfort from the experience. The warrant notes other serious injuries that, if left untreated, would have resulted in renal failure and death.

Within the Richmond-Perrine Alumni Chapter, Victim 2 is the chairperson who educates new applicants before their membership testing. While Victim 2 denied being subjected to hazing, he admitted to receiving emergency care in April.

His medical records also showed “extensive medical treatment” from April 6 through April 24, and that he was intubated during his stay. His injuries mirrored those of Victim 1.

The University of Miami provided The Hurricane with a statement, clarifying that neither UM nor UM’s fraternity chapter is involved in the incident beyond the fact that one of the victims is a student.

“Other than the fact that one of the victims is a University of Miami School of Law student, this incident has nothing to do with the University of Miami or the University of Miami chapter of the fraternity,” said the University in a statement to The Hurricane. “Out of respect for the victim’s request for privacy in this matter, we have no further comment.”

This is a developing story.