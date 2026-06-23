UM senior Lauren Barnwell has officially been cast in season 2 of ‘Destination X’

NBC’s globetrotting reality TV show “Destination X” revealed the cast of season 2 this week. University of Miami senior Lauren Barnwell was named among the 10 contestants set to compete when the Peacock series returns.

“Destination X” strands contestants on a blacked‑out bus somewhere in Europe. Players then complete challenges, solve puzzles and attempt to guess their location on a map — a hybrid of “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”.

The contestant whose guess lands furthest from the true location is eliminated, and at the end the winner takes home $250,000.

Barnwell, a rising content creator with more than 500,000 followers across social media platforms, told The Hurricane she is “very excited for viewers to see what’s coming,” but emphasized that she cannot discuss gameplay, filming details or travel destinations due to NBC’s promotional restrictions.

Season 2’s cast includes several familiar reality TV names, including Kaylor Martin and Nic Vansteenberghe of season 6 of “Love Island USA.”

Their addition ties into UM’s own recent reality TV streak. Sincere Williams, a UM track athlete, currently appears on the newest season of “Love Island USA,” continuing the university’s growing presence in the genre.

Season 1 of “Destination X” drew modest ratings, but viewers took more notice when Jana Craig, a former “season 6 Love Island USA” cast member, appeared in the initial lineup. Craig’s presence helped introduce the series to Peacock’s loyal reality TV audience, and Season 2 appears to be building on that momentum with a more recognizable cast.

This new cast includes stars from “Big Brother,” “Below Deck,” “Survivor,” “The Traitors,” and of course, “Love Island USA.” It’s a noticeable shift from last season’s lineup of mostly non‑influencers and everyday players.

Barnwell falls into the TikTok star genre with 6 other cast members filling out the remaining spots, making this season more well-known.

Barnwell said she expects a range of reactions from students once the season airs.

“I’m sure it’ll be a little bit of, ‘oh, another one,’” she said when asked whether she anticipates people commenting on yet another UM student entering the reality TV world. “But I love to entertain. This isn’t a cash grab for me.”

Since the cast reveal, Barnwell said her phone has been flooded with messages — not just from friends, but from people she hasn’t spoken to since high school.

“Parents of kids I haven’t talked to in forever are texting me,” she said. “Everyone suddenly wants to know everything.”

Barnwell described the reaction as overwhelming but exciting, a reminder of how quickly visibility spreads once a name appears in a national cast announcement.

The opportunity, she said, has already shaped her sense of what’s possible after graduation, reinforcing her long‑term goals in entertainment and media.

As for what she hopes viewers take away, Barnwell kept it simple — and very on brand.

“Don’t cancel that subscription after Love Island ends,” she said. “Peacock’s coming back at you with another banger — with your girl, represent.”

Season 2 of “Destination X” is expected to premiere in 2027. NBC has not yet announced an exact release date.