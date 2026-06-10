UM track alum joins ‘Love Island USA’ season 8 as original cast member

The University of Miami has a new representative on one of the country’s biggest reality television shows, “Love Island USA.”

Former Hurricanes track and field athlete Sincere Rhea arrived in Fiji looking for love on Peacock’s hit dating competition, which places a group of singles together in a luxury villa and follows their search for romance in real time over the course of 6 weeks.

Throughout the season, contestants must navigate new relationships, dramatic recouplings and surprise arrivals known as “bombshells” in hopes of remaining in the villa and ultimately winning the show’s $100,000 cash prize — and of course, finding love.

For Miami fans, Rhea’s appearance marks a significant crossover between Hurricanes athletics and reality television.

Before stepping into the spotlight of the villa, Rhea competed as a sprinter and hurdler. During his collegiate career, he developed a reputation as one of the fastest athletes on the track.

Rhea was one of Miami’s top hurdlers during his collegiate career, qualifying for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships and posting a personal-best 13.48 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at the ACC Championships — the second-fastest time in program history. His indoor personal best of 7.73 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles ranks third all-time at Miami, and Rhea earned multiple event victories while consistently scoring at the ACC level.

Now, instead of racing down the straightaway, he’ll be navigating challenges of a very different kind in front of a national audience.

Rhea’s casting is not the first connection to “Love Island USA” for the University of Miami community.

Last year, Season 7 contestant Elan Bibas visited UM’s Jewish Student Center, Hillel, where he met with students and discussed his experience on the show. The event drew significant interest from students, many of whom had spent the summer following the season’s twists, recouplings and dramatic eliminations.

This season’s cast features even more South Florida representation beyond Rhea.

Bombshell Gabriel Vasconcelos, who entered the villa after the original cast was established, identified Miami as his home during his introduction on the show. Fellow bombshell Corbin Mims also hails from the 305, giving the city multiple representatives in the villa this summer.

The South Florida presence reflects the region’s growing influence on reality television. Miami has long served as a backdrop for reality programming thanks to its nightlife, beaches, fashion and international culture. Those same characteristics have helped make the city a frequent source of contestants for dating shows and social media personalities.

What was once a niche summer dating show has become a popular fixture of online conversation, producing viral moments, celebrity contestants and passionate fan communities. The series attracted more than 18 billion minutes viewed during its seventh season last year and has emerged as one of the most-streamed reality TV shows in the U.S.

For Canes, Rhea’s casting is particularly notable. Miami alumni regularly make headlines in professional sports, entertainment and business, but it is far less common to see a former Hurricane athlete join one of television’s biggest franchises today.

Now, as viewers across the country tune in each night to see who couples up — and who gets dumped — UM students have a familiar face to root for.