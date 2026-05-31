Hurricanes suffer season-ending 9-6 loss to Troy in Gainesville Regional

Less than 12 hours after a disastrous loss in which Miami surrendered 22 runs to Florida, UM found itself with its season on the line against Troy in an elimination game at the Gainesville Regional.

Despite a strong start, the Hurricanes ran out of gas, losing 9-6 to Troy and ending their season at Condron Family Ballpark.

Tied at six after six innings, it felt as if one swing of the bat could decide the game.

With one out in the seventh and Jake Dorn on the mound, Jabe Boroff changed the game with one swing. On the first pitch he saw, Boroff drove a ball over the left field fence to make it a 7-6 ballgame.

Boroff’s go-ahead homer sparked a two-run seventh inning as Houston Markham followed with a solo shot to extend Troy’s lead.

Troy moved the score to 9-6 after an RBI single in the eighth inning which the Canes could not overcome.

After using nine pitchers in the game prior, Hurricanes head coach J.D. Arteaga turned to sophomore Lazaro Collera to start the game for Miami.

The Trojans struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Troy center fielder swung on the first pitch to right field that scored Blake Cavill.

Troy tacked on its second run in the third inning off the bat of third baseman Josh Pyne. Pyne, the native of Bloomfield, Indiana homered to left field on a 1-2 pitch.

Collera managed to get out of the inning but Arteaga decided his day of work was done even with only throwing 65 pitches. In three innings pitched, Collera struck out three, while allowing two runs on six hits.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor / Catcher Alex Sosa runs home to secure a run for the Hurricanes against Louisville on May 8, 2026.

Miami took the lead in the fourth after a four-run inning.

First baseman Alex Sosa hit a two-run home run to center field off Troy starter Tommy Egan.

Egan pitched on Friday where he gave up five runs while only picking up one out in his outing in the 10-5 loss.

In 4.2 innings pitched, Egan struck out three while allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits.

Later in the inning, Gabriel Milano acting as the designated hitter, roped a ball up the middle to score Dylan Dubovik and Alonzo Alvarez.

In the fifth, Max Galvin hit a home run to right field then Alex Sosa doubled that allowed Derek Williams to cross home.

Miami (39-20, 16-14 ACC) had a 6-2 lead at the time and then allowed Troy (34-30, 17-13 SBC) to score seven unanswered runs.

Arteaga turned to AJ Ciscar who could not get out of the first inning in game two of the regional against Florida.

Ciscar threw two innings and gave up four runs on five hits.

Jake Ogden, playing in his final game as a Hurricane, quietly had a good performance. Despite not having any RBI’s, he went 3-for-5.

The 9-6 loss eliminated Miami from the NCAA Tournament and marked the end of the collegiate careers of several Hurricanes seniors, while the program will now turn its attention toward 2027.