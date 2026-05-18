EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with 5-Star CB Recruit + Baseball’s Devastating Rivalry Loss to Florida State

5-Star CB recruit Donte ‘Tae’ Wright talks with TMH Sports editor Sebastian Font to break down his commitment to Miami and recruitment process after flipping from the University of Georgia. Miami announced significant changes to its 2026-27 football schedule while remaining active on the recruiting trail, following the loss of major target Mark Matthews and awaiting decisions from several other coveted prospects. Canes Baseball suffered a devastating rivalry loss to Florida State in the final series of the regular season. Recapping why Miami struggled and looking ahead at where UM stands ahead of the upcoming ACC Tournament this week.