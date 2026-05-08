Spring 2026 final grades delayed, unrelated to Canvas hack

Final grades for the spring 2026 semester will now be released on Friday, May 15, instead of Wednesday, May 13, due to CaneLink maintenance.

Oracle, CaneLink’s vendor, required an “urgent server update,” according to an email sent by UM’s registrar at 4:12 p.m. earlier today. The update will start at 5 p.m. on Sunday and take until 3 a.m. on Monday.

According to UM’s academic calendar, faculty were supposed to release final grades in CaneLink by noon on Monday, May 11. However, because the platform will be unavailable on Sunday evening, the timeline was pushed back.

The University confirmed that this delay is not related to Canvas, one of UM’s learning platforms, being hacked on Thursday, May 7.

The registrar wrote that it will begin “processing degree conferrals, issuing official transcripts and ordering diplomas” as soon as grades are finalized.