Former UM linebacker enters Miami Gardens City Council race

Despite UM football being in the thick of academic probation in the mid 90’s — a dark period between the Canes’ title winning sides of the late 80’s and early 2000’s — Rod Mack still committed to playing football for the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, nearly three decades later, Mack continues to embody South Florida, this time in his hometown of Miami Gardens, Fla. where he’s running for City Hall’s Seat 4.

“I wanted to give back to the community that gave so much to me,” Mack said. “ I want to make sure every resident feels safe and secure … help families and local businesses.”

The Miami Gardens native qualified for the running earlier this month as incumbent Councilwoman Katrina Wilson reaches her term limit this August. Like Wilson, Mack’s campaign is centered around local investment, expanding economic opportunity for his constituents.

Mack aims to develop his hometown from the ground up, focusing on improving quality of life for young families and homeowners by creating feasible avenues to thrive locally.

A double finance major at the ‘U’, he plans to use his finance background to invest within the Miami Gardens area, supplying local entrepreneurs with grants to kickstart their ideas and provide financial literacy seminars to ensure the growth can last for generations.

One of his main initiatives is to create paid internship programs and vocational training to show that “success doesn’t mean leaving the community.”

Former UM linebacker Rod Mack running through Miami’s iconic “smoke” entrance // Photo Courtesy of Gabrielle Charles

A former top-50 player in Florida for his 1995 class, the linebacker lived and breathed old-school Hurricane football culture — earning his way up the depth chart during his five years in the orange in green.

Mack takes lessons from his time at UM as a student-athlete during the University’s academic probation period and applies them to his new path in life.

“My freshman year we lost a lot of scholarships, we knew then that we were building something great that we probably would not reap the benefits from, like after I graduated the team played for the national championship,” Mack said. “I can draw from those experiences in building for the future, planting trees for fruit that I might not be a part of.”

While this journey marks Mack’s first venture into politics following his career as a wealth manager for NFL players, it doesn’t mark his first impacts in the Miami Gardens community.

Mack co-founded the Miami Gardens Ravens Youth Football Academy in 2010, an ultra-successful youth football program. Eight players on the teams competing in last season’s national championship game could trace their roots back to Mack’s program. While he takes pride in this number, his ultimate focus scopes beyond the field.

“When you’re dealing with a youth football program, you’re not just dealing with the kid, but you’re also dealing with the parents and grandparents,” Mack said. “So just seeing those perspectives sparked an interest in me.”

One of those players he coached just so happens to have more than a player-coach dynamic — his son Ryan Mack.

Ryan, a former top-100 player in Florida’s 2024 class, followed his father’s footsteps by committing to Miami.

However, the defensive back suffered back-to-back injuries that forced him to take a redshirt year in 2024.

Ryan, now healthy, is battling his way up the Miami depth chart in a similar manner his father did nearly three decades ago.

“I’m just really proud to watch him go through that process and deal with that adversity,” Mack said. “He could have packed it in and been one of those people to pout, but he didn’t.”

From his own playing days at the ‘U’ to his family ties with the University to his roots in Miami Gardens, all these full-circle moments make up who Mack is — a South Florida leader.