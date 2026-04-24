Hurricanes produce three first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

Three former Miami Hurricanes were selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft Thursday night, April 24 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor were selected by the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively — all within the top-25 picks.

The trio’s selection marked the third time the Hurricanes have boasted three first rounders in the same draft class, with the last occurrence taking place in 2007.

Mauioga was the first Hurricane taken off the board, selected No. 10 overall by the Giants. He was the second offensive lineman taken in the draft.

“I’ll die by this s— man” Mauigoa said, when asked about his future quarterback Jaxson Dart. “I’m ready to die for you, man.”

When his name was called, Mauigoa, known as “SiSi,” celebrated with his family and friends in the NFL draft green room before hugging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer/Junior Offensive Tackle Francis Mauigoa runs toward the endzone on November 8, 2025.

Five picks later, Bain was selected by the Buccaneers.

“It’s my mentality,” Bain said in his post-draft interview. “I know I’m the best in the country, I’m going to show it.”

Bain wore a brown suit to honor his hometown of Brownsville in Miami, with a photo of a street sign — Northwest 50th street and Northwest 33rd Avenue — sewn into the lining. He also wore a chain in remembrance of his late grandmother.

At No. 22, the Chargers took Mesidor, the final Hurricane taken Thursday night.

Mesidor celebrated at his home in Ottawa, Ontario, surrounded by family and friends.

“He’s experienced,” said Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz about Mesidor. “He got an education in football at Miami.”

This marks the first time Miami has produced first-round picks in consecutive years since 2016 and 2017, when Artie Burns and David Njoku were selected.

In 2024, quarterback Cam Ward was selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, becoming the first Miami player to go first overall since Russell Maryland in 1991.

Miami has now had at least one player selected in 52 consecutive NFL drafts.

With day two of the NFL Draft set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, more former Hurricanes such as Keionte Scott and Carson Beck are expected to hear their names called.