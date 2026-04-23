Feid’s Falxo Tour brings Ferxxo back to the fans who knew him first

Following performances at stadiums, arenas and massive festival stages, Feid arrived at The Fillmore Miami Beach theater on April 9th with a show that felt less complex and more focused on reconnection.

The room was packed, the crowd was dressed in his signature green and from the opening stretch, it was clear this tour was not built only for casual fans waiting on the biggest hits.

This was a setlist for the people who know the deep cuts, the early tracks and the emotional language that made Ferxxo feel personal long before he became one of Latin music’s biggest stars.

This has been the theme of this era. In FEID VS FERXXO, the seven-track project is framed as an exploration of the duality that has followed him throughout his career: the Ferxxo that first connected with fans and the Feid who has grown into one of Latin music’s most influential voices.

The tour brings that split into the room. It is still bright, energetic and playful, but underneath it, there is a chance for reflection.

The opening leaned heavy into Ferxxo favorites, and the crowd responded like they had been waiting years to hear these songs in a room this size. The Fillmore may be smaller than the arenas Feid has been playing recently, but the noise inside made it feel massive.

Some of the crowd pops were among the loudest I have heard in this venue. It felt like everyone in the room knew exactly why this tour mattered. The fans were not waiting patiently through the deeper songs. They were screaming them back.

That intimacy is clearly intentional. Feid does not need to prove he can sell bigger rooms anymore. His previous tours already did that. What makes the Falxo Tour interesting is that it scales the experience down when he could keep pushing upward like most artists at his level would.

One of the clearest examples came with “Medellín Takai,” featuring Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba on the EP. Feid brought a fan onstage to sing the Japanese verse, turning one of the project’s most unexpected global moments into something communal and funny. It was not perfect in a polished pop-show way, but that was the charm. It felt alive.

Then came “CHICA 305,” his recent collaboration with John Summit, which was already in the spotlight when Feid appeared during Summit’s Ultra Music Festival closing set.

At the Fillmore, the track hit differently. Instead of feeling like a giant festival pop-out, it felt like Miami reclaiming its own song. The crowd started bumping immediately, and Feid’s constant movement across the stage made the room feel even tighter.

The acoustic portion was another reminder of what makes a Ferxxo show feel complete. A Feid concert does not feel like a Feid concert without a stripped-down set.

“XNTXS” in acoustic form gave the night one of its most grounded moments. It pulled the room inward. After so much movement, it let the fans sit inside the feeling for a few minutes.

One of the most meaningful details was the presence of his cousin, who had previously appeared as backing vocals on his last tour. This time, she was not just tucked into the background.

Her vocals were more prominent, a choice that fits the whole energy of this run: smaller, more personal, more connected to the people around Feid.

The night closed with signature green confetti, but even that did not feel like excess. It floated down over a calmer outro, playing into the larger theme of the tour. This was not Feid trying to outdo his stadium era. It was him trying to bring the audience back into the center of the story.

That is what makes the Falxo Tour work. It still has the energy of Ferxxo, but it feels more aware of Salomón underneath. The project may be called FEID VS FERXXO, but live, the conflict does not feel like a fight. It feels like a conversation between the versions of himself that got him here.

At the Fillmore, surrounded by fans singing every word, Feid did not need the biggest room to prove his power. He just needed the right one.