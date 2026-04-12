Miami picks up fourth straight series win, defeating Wake Forest 8-0

In the thick of ACC play, Miami is rolling.

The Hurricanes took their fourth straight series with a shutout 8-0 win over Wake Forest on Sunday, April 12.

Miami’s bats came to life with 12 hits, but the starting pitching stole the show once again this weekend. Sophomore AJ Ciscar, making his eighth start, threw seven innings of shutout baseball. He struck out five batters while only allowing five hits on 90 pitches.

Miami put runs on the board in five straight innings — the third through seventh, respectively.

Catcher Alex Sosa continued his stellar season, hitting two extra base hits.

His first hit broke open the scoring in the third, launching a 2-run homer over the right field wall.

He followed that up hitting a triple down the right field line in the fifth, rounding second as the Wake Forest right fielder Luke Costello fumbled the ball.

Sosa, a Miami-native, extended his on-base streak to 25 games in the process.

Not to be outdone, the biggest blast of them all came off the bat of none other than Derek Williams in the fifth inning.

The fifth-year senior hit a deep two-run homer to left center field, measured at 401 feet. Williams finished the afternoon with a team-leading three hits. Four of Miami’s hitters had two or more hits on the afternoon.

In the fourth inning, designated hitter Alonzo Alvarez picked up his ninth double of the season, scoring Max Galvin. Two innings later, Alvarez had another extra base hit on an 0-2 count.

Miami set the tone inning by inning, leading off with a hit in four of eight frames to power a dominant showing.

Demon Deacons starting pitcher Cameron Bagwell lasted four and one-thirds of an inning giving up eight hits and five runs.

The crowd of 2,768 got to hear the tunes of “Don’t Stop the Rock” as Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter took the ball out of Bagwell’s hands.

Wake Forest’s bats were no help to Bagwell, only mustering four hits. Its offense was 1-for-9 with two outs and 1-for-8 with runners on base.

It was the long ball and small ball that got Miami on the board in Sunday’s matinee. Center fielder Fabio Peralta hit a sacrifice bunt that allowed Vance Sheahan to run 90-feet home in the sixth inning.

Reigning ACC Player of the Week Jake Ogden picked himself up a two hit game, setting the tone for this Hurricanes lineup.

Wake Forest used four relievers in the losing effort. Junior Blake Morningstar allowed three runs in four hits in two innings pitched. Ryan Bosch and Zach Johnston were able to quiet the Hurricanes bats in the later innings.

Miami’s Lyndon Glidewell took care of business in relief of AJ Ciscar. The 6-foot-2 right-hander pitched two innings of no hit baseball

The Hurricanes will finish up its nine game home stand on Wednesday as they welcome USF to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.