EXCLUSIVE: ESPN Host Kevin Clark Talks the NFL Draft, Hurricanes Football, & The Change in Modern Journalism

ESPN Host of This is Football joins for an exclusive interview on The Miami Hurricane Sportscast with Liam Hickey. A former Miami Hurricane, Clark shares his rise in journalism and the biggest changes he’s noticed in the new sports media landscape.

With the NFL Draft a couple weeks away, Clark breaks down his projections for when and where the top Canes prospects will fall. The two also look ahead to the 2026 regular season as they give their predictions and evaluate the current roster through three weeks of spring practice.

PLEASE DONATE to the James C. Clark Memorial Fund to honor the life and legacy of Kevin’s Clark late father, a former history professor at UCF. All proceeds are directed towards a scholarship fund in his name for students majoring in history.

DONATE HERE: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/74750/donations/new