Gables Gallery Night: Coral Gables’ monthly art walk brings music, culture and community to life

Looking for the perfect way to spend a Friday evening off campus? Just a short trip from UMiami, Coral Gables transforms into a vibrant hub of creativity during Gables Gallery Night.

Held on the first Friday of every month from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., this free event invites students and residents alike to explore the city’s thriving arts scene. Local galleries open their doors to the public, offering an up-close look at contemporary works, emerging artists and curated exhibitions. This is an intimate setting you won’t find anywhere else.

Beyond the art itself, Gallery Night is an experience. Visitors can enjoy live music performances, complimentary refreshments, and a lively, walkable atmosphere that makes it easy to hop around with friends. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for something different to do on a Friday night, this event series offers a refreshing alternative.

Courtesy of the City of Coral Gables.

One highlight of the evenings is the involvement of institutions like the Coral Gables Museum, which often opens its doors for free and adds to the cultural energy of the night. The city also keeps its trolley and Freebee services running, making transportation convenient and accessible.

Mark your calendars! The next Gables Gallery Night takes place on Friday, April 3, followed by Friday, May 1, 2026. With its blend of art, music and community, it is an event that perfectly captures the spirit of the city of Coral Gables, as well as UM.

So, grab some friends, step off campus and experience one of Coral Gables’ most charming monthly traditions!