Hurricanes report card: Miami’s 26-win turnaround earns high marks

The Hurricanes Men’s basketball season was put to an end on Sunday, March 22, losing to the No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers 79-69 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss, the program’s 26-9 season marked an incredible turnaround following the team’s 7-24 record last season, many thanks to first-time head coach Jai Lucas.

With the season over, it’s time to look back at the players responsible for the team’s bounceback year.

Jai Lucas: A+

In his inaugural season as head coach, Lucas did an excellent job of turning the program around. He brought in a completely new batch of players this season, through both recruiting and the transfer portal. He helped lead them to a 26-9 season, a third place finish in the ACC and an 80-66 win over No. 10 Missouri. Expect big things to come for the Hurricanes as it seems like they found their guy at the helm in year two under Lucas.

Malik Reneau: A

Averaging 19 points and seven rebounds per game, senior Malik Reneau was the offensive engine for the Canes while also being dominant on the boards. His ability to be the first scoring option while also being a defensive presence made him the cornerstone of the team. Those numbers earned Reneau First Team All-ACC honors throughout his 2025-26 campaign. Without him, it’s hard to say that the Hurricanes would make the tournament. It will be tough for Lucas to find a replacement that can score and rebound at his level.

Tre Donaldson: A-

Donaldson ran the point all season for the Hurricanes, averaging 16 points, six assists and four rebounds per game, leading to a Third Team All-ACC performance. His ability to distribute the ball while still being a legitimate scoring threat made him a massive contributor. Donaldson was a large contributor to the team’s success, showing a level of point guard play that hasn’t been seen in some time. The Auburn and Michigan transfer’s impact will be felt without him next season.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Senior Guard Tre Donaldson shoots a three point shot against Purdue on March 22, 2026 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tru Washington: C+

Washington, the junior transfer from New Mexico, started the season in the starting five, but eventually lost his spot to true freshman Dante Allen. The coming weeks he was away from the team for personal reasons, before returning to the team for the home stretch. Washington was able to pick up the slack whenever Donaldson was out and brought some firepower off the bench with 12 points and two steals per game. Washington’s incredible defense was at display but was up and down on offense, leading to his C+ grade.

Shelton Henderson: A

It’s always impressive when you see a true freshman jump right into a starting lineup, but Henderson ended up becoming one of the best players on the team just weeks into the season. Averaging 12 points and four rebounds, he was a true two-way playmaker. His ability to be physical and get to the hoop on offense and lock down on defense made him a valuable piece to the puzzle this season. Things should only get better for Henderson as Lucas continues to develop him.

Ernest Udeh Jr.: A

Ernest Udeh Jr. was the team’s big man through and through. Averaging nine rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, he was the team’s defensive anchor and paced the team in boards as well. He was also a legitimate concern for defenses on the fast break, as he punched home alley-oops left and right over the course of the season. Udeh proved to be a true cornerstone of the team, and earned himself an A grade. The Kansas and TCU transfer’s performance this year led him to the ACC’s All-Defensive team, a hole that Lucas will need to replace next season.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Senior Center Ernest Udeh Jr. slams the ball on March 12, 2026 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dante Allen: B

After starting the season on the bench, the true freshman earned himself a starting job midway through the year and became a strong contributor down the stretch. A strong defender and decent scoring option, Allen was a solid starter for the team. However, of the starters, Allen had the most minimal impact, with seven points, three rebounds, and two assists per game. His 3-point shooting is there and so is his defense, and another year under Lucas will allow him to grow into a key rotational piece next season.

Rest of team: C

Lucas ran a small, seven-man rotation this season, meaning most bench players saw minimal action. Some players got some minutes during midseason games or blowouts, but not enough to prove a significant impact.