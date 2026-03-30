Miami women’s tennis falls 4-0 to No. 22 Clemson on the road

The University of Miami women’s tennis team fell 4-0 to the No. 22 Clemson Tigers on Sunday afternoon at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson handled doubles with ease, as No. 2 Talia Neilson-Gatenby and Romana Cisovska dominated 6-0 over UM’s Sofia Rocchetti and Sebastianna Scilipoti.

UM battled on the top court, but Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka ultimately were not enough for Clemson’s Jade Groen and Rinon Okuwaki, who took the 6-4 victory to clinch the doubles point for the Tigers.

Singles was also a struggle for Miami. They fell behind early on several courts, and were unable to get back into it.

No. 3 Cisovska was the first to win for Clemson, as she took down Scilipoti 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 Groen shortly followed, defeating Rochetti 6-2, 6-2 to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Artemis Aslanisvili overcame Podhajecka 7-5, 6-2 at court five to secure the sweep for Clemson.

The Hurricanes (11-4, 7-2 ACC) look to bounce back at home this weekend against Syracuse and Boston College.