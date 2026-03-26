Driving around Miami as a student? Check your insurance first

For many University of Miami students, driving is just part of daily life. One day, it’s a quick trip from Coral Gables to campus. The next is a drive to Brickell for dinner, a late-night food run, or a weekend trip to the beach.

With heavy traffic, busy intersections, and thousands of commuters on the road every day, car accidents in Miami and nearby happen more often than many drivers expect. Most student drivers assume that if something goes wrong on the road, insurance will handle it.



Unfortunately, that’s not always how it works.



After an accident, many drivers discover their insurance coverage isn’t as strong as they thought. Medical bills can add up quickly, repairs can get expensive, and Florida’s insurance rules can be confusing, especially for students who are driving a car insured under a parent’s policy or their first personal plan.



Before something happens on the road, it’s worth taking a few minutes to understand what your insurance actually covers.



Florida’s Minimum Insurance Isn’t as Much as It Sounds

Florida requires drivers to carry two basic types of coverage:

– $10,000 in Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

– $10,000 in Property Damage Liability



At first glance, that may sound like a reasonable amount. In reality, it often doesn’t go very far. But emergency room visits, medical imaging, and follow-up treatment can easily exceed $10,000 after a serious crash. And that’s before you consider physical therapy, missed work, or long-term injuries. Florida is also a no-fault insurance state, which means your own insurance policy usually pays for your initial medical expenses after a crash, regardless of who caused the accident. Many drivers don’t realize that until they’re already dealing with bills.



The 14-Day Rule Many Drivers Don’t Know About



Another detail that surprises many drivers is Florida’s 14-day rule. To receive benefits from Personal Injury Protection coverage, injured drivers must seek medical care within 14 days of the crash. Students often delay treatment because they assume soreness will go away or they feel fine immediately after the accident. However, symptoms from injuries like whiplash or concussions can appear later. Waiting too long can make insurance claims much more complicated



“I’m on My Parents’ Insurance”. But What Does That Mean?

A lot of college students drive vehicles insured under their parents’ policies. While that can provide

coverage, it can also raise questions that many drivers don’t think about ahead of time.



For example:

– Are you listed as a driver on the policy?

– Is the car you’re driving actually insured under that plan?

– Does the policy cover you if you live in another city most of the year?



Sometimes the coverage works exactly as expected. Other times, families discover the policy

doesn’t fully match how the car is actually being used. That’s why it helps to review the details ahead

of time instead of figuring it out after a crash.



Not Every Driver on the Road Has Strong Coverage



Another challenge on Florida roads is that not every driver carries enough insurance. Even though Florida requires certain minimum coverage, many drivers either have no insurance at all or carry very limited policies. According to the Insurance Research Council, about 26.7% of drivers in Florida are uninsured, which is significantly higher than the national average. Because of this, some drivers choose uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM) as an extra layer of protection. Uninsured motorist coverage can help pay for damages when the driver who caused the crash does not have insurance or doesn’t have enough to fully cover injuries and other losses. This type of coverage can help with costs such as medical expenses, lost wages, and even pain and suffering that may not be covered by Florida’s basic no-fault insurance. With so many uninsured or underinsured drivers on Florida roads, reviewing whether your policy includes UM coverage can be an important step before an accident ever happens.



Borrowing a Friend’s Car? Insurance Doesn’t Always Work

the Way You Expect



College students borrow cars all the time.

Maybe your roommate lets you take their car to Publix. Maybe a friend offers their car for a trip to the

beach or a late-night drive to grab food. It usually feels casual, until something goes wrong.

Many drivers assume that if they’re behind the wheel, their own insurance automatically covers the

accident. In many situations, the opposite is true.

In Florida, insurance typically follows the vehicle first, not the driver. That means the car owner’s

insurance policy may be the primary coverage if an accident happens.



However, coverage can depend on several factors, including:

– Whether the owner gave permission to drive the car

– Whether the driver is listed or excluded on the policy

– Whether the vehicle is being used regularly by someone not listed on the insurance policy



If the damages exceed the vehicle’s policy limits, the driver’s own insurance may come into play as

secondary coverage.

Because of this, borrowing a car can create unexpected complications after a crash. Taking a

moment to ask a simple question — “Is the car insured and okay for me to drive under the policy?”

— can prevent a lot of confusion later.



Mistakes Students Should Avoid After a Crash



Accidents happen, even to careful drivers. What you do in the minutes and hours after a crash can make a big difference later, especially when insurance companies start reviewing the claim. Here are some common mistakes student drivers should avoid.

Leaving the scene without calling the police. Even if the crash seems minor, having an official police report helps document what happened. Without one, proving the details of the accident later can become much harder. Forgetting to document the scene. Take photos of the vehicles, the damage, the intersection, and anything else that may help explain

how the crash occurred. If there are witnesses nearby, try to get their contact information as well. Saying too much at the scene. It’s natural to apologize or try to smooth things over after an accident. But statements made in the moment can later be interpreted as admitting fault, even if the situation isn’t clear yet. Delaying medical care. Some injuries don’t show symptoms right away. Getting checked out by a doctor helps protect your health and also creates a medical record if symptoms appear later. Talking to insurance adjusters without understanding your options. Insurance companies often reach out quickly after a crash. Their job is to investigate the claim and limit what they pay when possible. Taking time to understand your rights before giving detailed

statements can help you avoid complications later.

A Quick Insurance Check Can Save You Stress Later



College life moves fast. Between classes, work, and social life, insurance coverage is rarely at the top of a student’s to-do list. But taking a few minutes to review your policy now, whether it’s your own plan or your parents’, can make a big difference if an accident ever happens. Understanding your coverage today can help prevent expensive surprises tomorrow. And on busy Miami roads, that peace of mind can go