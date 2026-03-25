AEPi surpasses $60,000 goal in Rockathon fundraiser

Alpha Epsilon Pi wrapped up its Rockathon fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, after one of its members was rocking in a chair for 56 straight hours.

The event was held on Lakeside Patio, where sophomore Lorenzo Cavallino spent the entire time in a rocking chair to raise money for the Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a national nonprofit dedicated to curing blood cancer through cellular therapy.

The event began on Wednesday, March 18, and drew steady crowds of fraternity brothers and supporters who stayed with Cavallino around the clock.

Rockathon co-chair Jimmy Koch said the chapter passed its $60,000 fundraising goal around 3 p.m. on Friday, with donations continuing to come in after the event’s official end.

By the final tick of the clock at 6:30 p.m., the fundraiser had raised a total of $67,722.

Last year’s total was just over $50,000, marking an increase despite a week of wind and rain.

Koch said the Lakeside Patio proved to be a major improvement from last year’s location outside Richter Library, even with the weather challenges.

“It’s a much better spot for visibility,” Koch said. “People walking by stop, ask questions and donate. Even with the wind and the rain, everything came together really well.”

Koch added that Cavallino’s commitment drew attention across campus. “He’s the most popular guy on campus right now,” Koch said.

Cavallino, who had just over an hour left when interviewed for this article, said the marathon felt surprisingly manageable.

“Feels like hour one, [I] feel amazing,” Cavallino said. “The people around me keep me going.”

He added that he never spent a single moment alone during the 56 hours.

“I haven’t been alone for one second, even guys sleeping over here with me,” Cavallino said, noting that the support was entirely voluntary.

He said the overnight stretches were easier than expected thanks to improvised comfort strategies.

“I definitely have gotten better sleep than I thought I would,” Cavallino said. “Last night, I just bundled myself up in a bunch of pillows and blankets, put my feet up and then relaxed.”

The most‑asked question of the event — how he handled bathroom breaks — was the only one he refused to fully answer.

“I knew that was coming,” Cavallino said, laughing. “All I’m gonna say is, we make it work.”

As the clock hit 56 hours, the event closed with a full AEPi mosh‑pit to “Get It Sexyy” by Sexyy Red, a preview of the fraternity’s party later that evening that featured the artist herself.

Koch called the fundraiser a success, saying the new location came with challenges but ultimately ran smoothly.

“There are always growing pains with a new setup,” Koch said. “But everything came together really well, especially with keeping him on stage the entire time.”