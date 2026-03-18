The 10 sets that will define Ultra 2026

At Ultra Music Festival, the hardest part isn’t getting a ticket — it’s choosing which moment you’re willing to miss. In a weekend built on spectacle, history and sonic chaos, Ultra 2026 might be one of the most overwhelming editions yet.

From legendary back-to-backs to viral breakout stars and underground icons, this year’s lineup isn’t just deep — it’s defining.

Alesso B2B Martin Garrix

Two EDM heavyweights sharing the Ultra Main Stage is already historic — but this particular pairing carries generational significance. Both artists have individually delivered iconic Ultra sets, and while they’ve shared stages before, this marks their first official Ultra back-to-back.

With years of melodic festival anthems between them and recent collaborative momentum, this set has the potential to become one of the defining moments in Ultra history.

Sebastian Ingrosso B2B Steve Angello

Representing two-thirds of Swedish House Mafia, Ingrosso and Angello bring a chemistry that has shaped modern festival culture. Their shared history guarantees emotional builds, euphoric drops, and a sense of nostalgia for longtime fans.

In a festival defined by spectacle, this set feels more like a reunion of eras.

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

From viral Boiler Room legend to global festival debutant, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U represents the internet-driven evolution of DJ culture. His genre-fluid sets blur the lines between chaos and precision, seamlessly weaving unexpected tracks with heavy basslines.

Combined with his inspiring personal story, his Ultra debut feels like a cultural moment, not just another booking.

John Summit

Few artists define the current EDM landscape more than John Summit. Arriving at Ultra amid an album rollout and fresh off a Hi Ibiza residency announcement, his closing set feels poised to be a career-peak moment.

Known for testing unreleased music live, Summit’s performance could preview the next phase of his sound while delivering the high-energy chaos that has made him a festival mainstay.

BZRP

Argentine producer BZRP’s Ultra debut signals a broader cultural shift. Known for his globally successful “sessions” with artists like Shakira, Nicky Nicole and Eladio Carrión, he bridges Latin music and electronic performance in a way few DJs have achieved on Ultra’s scale.

With Miami’s international and Latin audiences, his set feels long overdue — and primed to be explosive.

WANKDAT (Crankdat B2B Wooli)

Bass music finds its most chaotic expression in this debut superduo. Both artists bring relentless energy individually, but their playful rivalry and online chemistry suggest a performance that will feel as entertaining as it is intense.

Expect heavy drops, mosh-pit momentum and one of the most physically demanding sets of the weekend.

ISOxo

A rising force in trap-leaning bass music, ISOxo has cultivated a reputation for sets that feel more like controlled riots than traditional performances. His shows attract some of the most energetic crowds in the scene, where aggressive dancing coexists with a strong sense of community. For fans seeking catharsis through sound, this set promises to deliver.

Amelie Lens B2B Sara Landry

Two of hard techno’s most influential figures sharing a stage represents a landmark moment for the genre’s global rise. Both artists have shaped the modern techno aesthetic, and their collaboration reflects the increasing prominence of female leadership in a historically male-dominated scene.

Their closing set at the RESISTANCE MegaStructure could be one of the most intense sonic experiences Ultra has ever hosted.

The Martinez Brothers

Underground icons with decades of credibility, The Martinez Brothers return to Ultra after years of shaping house and techno culture worldwide. Their ability to blend genres while maintaining deep roots in underground club music makes them a vital presence on the lineup.

For many, their set represents the festival’s connection to its more authentic origins.

Alan Walker

Sometimes festival moments are about personal nostalgia as much as spectacle. For a generation raised on tracks like “Faded” and “Alone,” seeing Alan Walker live at Ultra feels like a full-circle experience.

His organic rise from viral producer to global headliner mirrors the digital pathways that now define modern music discovery.

Ultra 2026’s strength lies not just in its headliners, but in the diversity of experiences it offers. From euphoric main-stage collaborations to underground techno marathons and bass-driven chaos, this year’s lineup reflects a festival that continues to evolve with the culture it helped build.

Choosing where to be at any given moment may be difficult but that’s exactly what makes Ultra unforgettable.