Stop rebooting my childhood

Before the trailer even drops, most of us already know the whole plot and premise.

Another beloved animated classic reimagined in live action. Another superhero resurrected for a “new adventure.” Another sequel to a franchise that supposedly ended years ago.

Contrary to popular opinion, Hollywood is not suffering from a lack of ideas. It is suffering from a fear of risk.

Hollywood’s growing dependence on rebooting movies and television shows prioritizes safe nostalgia over creative risk, weakening originality in the industry.

From theaters to streaming platforms, entertainment executives have made one thing clear: if audiences loved it once, they would love it again.

That logic explains the flood of recent reboots and revivals on mainstream media. On the film side, Disney has doubled down on live-action remakes like The Little Mermaid in 2023 and The Lion King in 2019, banking on nostalgia-driven ticket sales. Marvel’s Spiderman has also been recycled, with the latest movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to be released this July.

But the rebooting trend is even more obvious in television — especially when it comes to millennial and Gen Z childhood classics.

Nickelodeon revived iCarly for Paramount+ and Disney reimagined That’s So Raven with a sequel series, Raven’s Home. HBO Max rebooted Gossip Girl with a darker, Gen Z twist. Even Victorious, a beloved 2010’s sitcom, just released a plan for a revival via Netflix.

None of these shows were forgotten. They are now just being repackaged, or rather reworked.

“I feel like completely new shows with new plots are so rare nowadays,” said University of Miami freshman, Navya Maheshwari. “That’s why I feel like shows like Stranger Things did so well.”

To be fair, not every reboot lacks artistic merit. The new iCarly leaned into the characters’ adult lives while Raven’s Home featured new family dynamics. Many of these recent reboots have attempted to evolve with their audience.

“I do like that the Disney and Nickelodeon reboots are more centered towards my age demographic,” said Tallulah Staeger, a freshman at the University of Miami. “Like I grew up with a show and now the characters are now in my same stage of life.”

Studios aren’t choosing reboots because writers have run out of ideas, rather they are choosing them because familiarity lowers financial risk. An established title comes with built-in recognition, social media buzz, and a cult-like fan base. Today attention is currency, and security matters more than originality.

However, when reboots dominate development slates, they crowd out fresh voices and new project ideas. Many original works struggle to secure the same marketing budget and focus as some of these household TV and movie names.

“I feel like the film and television field is very hard to begin with,” said Staeger. “I can only imagine trying to break into that field as a newcomer with a new or like unheard of concept or idea.”

Nostalgia also comes into play. Reboots often connect audiences to earlier versions of themselves — from family movie nights to afterschool hangouts with friends. Streaming platforms understand this emotional pull and try to monetize it.

Ironically, the franchises being revived today were once risks themselves. For example, That’s So Raven centered a Black teen girl with psychic powers at a time where that kind of representation was few and far between on Disney Channel. iCarly experimented with early internet culture and blogging before the influencer market was more than a billion-dollar industry. These shows were innovative in their time.

Now, the industry treats innovation as something to revisit and reminisce about rather than create again.

Streaming economics also amplifies this cycle. A study in 2023 found that 64% of gamers and 69% of entertainment fans prefer franchised content over something completely new. Data-driven decision-making reinforces what has worked before. In that environment, producing a new project isn’t just risky — it’s harder to justify on a spreadsheet.

“Breakout original series and films still do exist,” said UM freshman Kayla Jensen. “It is just harder for them to find visibility and get the true recognition they deserve.”

Overall, reboots don’t inherently “suck.” Many remain successful, especially in newer generations. However, an industry that relies too heavily on its past begins to fear its future.

Nostalgia can spark interest among viewers; however, it can’t replace imagination. If the film and television industry continues to prioritize safety over originality, audiences will eventually get tired of being sold the updated versions of the same stories.

And when nostalgia stops selling, Hollywood will have to remember how to create again.