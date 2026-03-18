New York style, Miami address: H&H Bagels arrives

When you grow up in New Jersey, you don’t take bagels lightly. Bagels aren’t just breakfast — they’re a standard. A point of pride. You grow up with strong opinions about things like crust texture, chewiness, and whether a bagel actually deserves to be called “New York style.”

So when I heard that H&H Bagels, a New York staple founded in 1972, was opening in Miami, I was skeptical but hopeful.

Located in Pinecrest’s Suniland Shopping Center, the bagel shop is only a 16 minute drive from campus, making it an easy weekend breakfast run. The brand has been featured in shows like Sex and the City and Seinfeld.

For decades it’s represented what a real New York bagel should taste like: crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. In a city where good bagels can be surprisingly hard to find, expectations were high.

I kept my order simple: one sweet, one savory. A blueberry bagel with cream cheese, and a spicy sausage, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel. It felt like the easiest way to judge whether the basics were done right.

A spicy sausage, egg and cheese bagel from H&H Bagels in Miami on Feb. 22, 2026. Photo Credit // Arianna Philip.

The sausage sandwich stood out immediately. When I opened the wrapper, the cheese pull alone already looked promising. But what made it work was how balanced everything felt.

The sausage had a little spice, the jalapeños added extra heat, and the sauce tied everything together without overpowering the bagel itself. The everything bagel held its texture the whole time, slightly crisp outside, soft inside, which is exactly what you want.

The blueberry bagel was more straightforward, but that’s part of what made it so good. A good bagel shouldn’t need excessive toppings to carry it. This one had a mild sweetness, and paired with cream cheese, it was simple and well done.

It wasn’t overly sugary or cake-like, which is often where flavored bagels go wrong. Instead, it still tasted like a bagel first.

What stands out most about H&H’s arrival is that it doesn’t try too hard. Miami’s food scene can lean heavily into trends, but this spot sticks to the basics that built its reputation in the first place: consistency, texture, and quality food.

The shop itself also keeps things simple, with a classic deli-style feel that focuses more on the food than on aesthetics.

For students from the Northeast, or anyone who takes breakfast seriously, the opening feels like a small but meaningful addition to Miami’s breakfast scene. It may not fully replace the corner bagel shops back home, but H&H has proven itself to be a strong contender.