Miami men’s tennis secures first ACC win over Clemson

The University of Miami men’s tennis team secured its first conference win with a 4-0 sweep over the Clemson Tigers (6-10, 2-4 ACC) on Sunday afternoon.

To start off the day, the Canes (8-8, 1-5 ACC) took the doubles point despite Jakub Kroslak and Mehdi Sadaoui losing in the top doubles match, 6-3.

UM was able to secure the point thanks to wins from Antonio Prat and Rafael Segado, who had a 6-4 win over Henrik Bladelius and Marko Mesarovic, and Nacho Serra Sanchez and Jules Garot, who had the a close opening win, 7-6 (4), against Matisse Farzam and Yannic Nittmann.

Onto singles play, No. 98 Prat earned a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win over Noa Vukadin in the court one matchup, while Kroslak kept the hot start rolling with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory over Farzam to extend their lead.

Finally, Serra Sanchez notched his highest ranked win of his career after defeating No. 48 Markov, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0, in a match-clinching win for Miami.

Next up, the Hurricanes will head west to Dallas, Texas, to face SMU on Friday.