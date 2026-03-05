The Students of Culture Symposium advocates for social change

The Students of Culture Symposium (SOCS) brought students together on Feb. 28 in the Shalala Grand Ballrooms for a day of activities and experiences that encouraged social change.

A collaborative effort between the American Sign Language Club and the Multicultural Student Affairs organization, the symposium’s theme was “Harmony of Minds: Where Movement, Music, and Meaning Unite.”

Dr. Pat Whitely kicked off the symposium with an introduction that was followed by the “The Art of Healing,” a speech from keynote speaker Dr. Melvin Butler who is an Associate Professor of Musicology at UM’s Frost School of Music.

The day consisted of various breakout sessions, each with their own theme. Breakout session one, called “Hands in Harmony,” was an ASL Workshop led by Ella Pelligra. Breakout session two was a silent disco led by DJ Moss and DJ Suave.

The symposium also recognized research that has reimagined multicultural affairs.

Many art exhibits were also featured at the event. These exhibits blended cultural traditions and history with music, reflecting harmony through diversity.

Alongside the exhibits, many UM student clubs such as the Asian American Students Association, National Society of Black Engineers and the Multicultural Nursing Students Organization tabled.

From the breakout sessions, tabling and other exhibits, each event of the symposium celebrated cultural diversity, recognizing the unique traditions and contributions that make the world richer and more connected.

While the symposium celebrated the diversity of cultures and music, it also served as a powerful reminder that more work still remains to be done in pursuit of social change.