Hurricanes WBB suffer 30-point loss to Georgia Tech in season finale, 79-49

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team were riding high on a four-game win streak, looking to end the regular season strong. However, the Canes suffered a reality check against Georgia Tech at the McCamish Pavillion Sunday afternoon, losing 79-49.

Two sophomore guards scored in double figures for Miami. Gal Raviv put up 11 while Ahnay Adams had 10.

UM could not stop Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker. The guard tied her career high in points with 33.

Miami center Ra Shaya Kyle put up seven rebounds despite the team being out rebounded 42-38. They also shot a lackluster 4-for-21 from three-point range.

Georgia Tech shot 47% from the field compared to Miami’s 31%

The Yellow Jackets started out the game strong, scoring the first seven points and holding Miami scoreless for almost two minutes.

Walker put up 10 early points in less than five minutes which led to a 21-10 GT lead. Coming out of the first quarter media timeout, the Yellow Jackets continued to run the floor going on a 12-0 run. After one, Miami trailed 26-12.

Similarly to the first quarter, GT opened the second with two baskets. Adams countered that with a three-pointer to get Miami’s offense going. The three-pointer rejuvenated the team as they played tougher defense.

UM forced five turnovers, including two steals from Adams. Despite the spirited defensive effort, Miami trailed 45-24 at halftime. Walker scored 20 of her 33 points in the first half.

Photographer Bella Ochoa // Graduate student center Ra Shaya Kyle takes it to the basket against Pittsburgh on Feb. 26, 2026 at Watsco

The Hurricanes nailed the first basket of the second half. Momentum quickly swung to the side of Georgia Tech as it went on on a 8-0 run to extend its lead 53-26.

The Yellow Jackets continued to cruise, moving their advantage to as much as 39 points at 70-31. Miami got on the board just before the buzzer sounded to make it a 70-33 game.

Down 37, Miami would have to pull off a miracle to come back. No matter the score, the Hurricanes continued to compete. They went on a 12-1 run midway through the fourth quarter.

The spirited run was not enough as Georgia Tech would go on to win its Senior Night game, 79-49.

Miami will look to shake off a rough game and set its eyes on the ACC Tournament.

UM will travel to Duluth, Ga. to face Stanford in the first round of the tournament on March 4 at 11 a.m. The tournament will be held at Gas South Arena.