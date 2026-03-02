Canes men’s tennis drops second ACC match to Notre Dame in a 4-0 sweep

The University of Miami men’s tennis team (7-5, 0-2 ACC) fell 4-0 to Notre Dame (11-2, 2-0 ACC), dropping its second consecutive match and still searching for its first road win.

Entering the match the Fighting Irish were ranked No. 17 in the ITA rankings while Miami was ranked No. 58.

No. 14 Sebastian Dominko and No. 72 Perry Gregg led the way for the Fighting Irish, setting the tone from the start.

In the doubles matches, Notre Dame swept 2-0 to secure the first point.

The duo of Gregg and Luis Llorens Saracho took down Miami’s Jules Garot and Rafael Segado, 6-2, while Noah Beckner and Nicholas Patrick (ND) defeated Saud Alhogbani and Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) in straight sets. Dominko and Peter Nad’s match against Miami’s Antonio Prat and Jakub Kroslak was unfinished at 5-5.

In the singles round on court five, Notre Dame’s Kyran Mahimay toppled Alhogbani in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. On court six, Saracho and Garot went to a second set tiebreak. Saracho won the first set and in the second, Garot was unable to fight back as the Fighting Irish took the court 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). To clinch the match on court two, Gregg secured a 7-6, 6-2 win over Sanchez.

The rest of the matches were left unfinished, with all being in a third set tiebreak. Dominko and No. 100 Prat were tied 2-2, Notre Dame’s Guiseppe Cerasuolo led Jakub Kroslak 2-1, and Nad was trailing against Segado 0-1.

If Garot was able to bring it to a third set, it could’ve been a very different story with three Canes matches in a third set ten-point tiebreak.

This marks an 0-2 start for Miami in conference play as UM looks to bounce back for its first home ACC match against Wake Forest at 12 p.m. Sunday, March 6.