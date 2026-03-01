Miami delivers 76-54 drubbing of Boston College, blowing out Eagles in convincing season sweep

Just 21 days ago, Miami was tied with Boston College with 3:50 left in the second half, fighting for their lives to escape with a narrow win on the road.



Now, just three weeks later at that same time, only two Canes starters remained on the floor as UM cruised to a 22-point rout over the Eagles, their largest margin of victory in an ACC contest since 2023.

The Hurricanes (23-6, 12-4 ACC) showed no mercy to BC (10-19, 3-13 ACC), whose blistering defensive display held the Eagles to only 54 points — the fewest allowed to any conference opponent in over two years.

Miami’s end-to-end dominance was reflected in the box score, stuffing the stat sheet in virtually every key offensive and defensive category.



The Canes destroyed Boston College on the glass and in the turnover margin, dictating play in both rebounding and points in the paint.

Most notably, they forced a season-high 18 turnovers and 14 steals, capitalizing with 22 points scored off of BC’s numerous miscues.

Miami used a strong first-half to bury Boston College away before the second half even began.



After giving up an early 13-6 lead to the visitors, Miami responded by going on a 30-6 run to close out the first frame, allowing just one basket in the last eight minutes to take a 36-19 advantage at the break. The Eagles missed 12-of-13 shots in one stretch.

The Hurricanes kept the momentum rolling over the final 20 minutes, leaning on standout performances off the bench from Tru Washington and Noem Dovrat to secure the season sweep over BC for the first time since 2021-22.

Washington posted 14 points in his newfound role as Miami’s sixth man, nabbing a career-high six steals along with a team-best plus-30 rating.

Brian Mulvey Photo Editor // Junior Guard Tru Washington remains focused against Boston College on Feb. 28, 2026.

The Israeli guard Dovrat dazzled in the reserve unit, setting a season-high 12 points while going 4-for-5 from three-point range in his limited action.

Dovrat spoke to the media postgame about his record outing.

“I know my role on the team is to shoot the ball, especially outside the three-point line,” Dovrat said. “So I just came in and shot it. I have the confidence from the coach, from my teammates. Whenever I’m open, I just shoot it. Shots just fell in today.”



With its 23rd victory on the year, UM’s 2025-26 campaign under first-year head coach Jai Lucas has now officially been cemented as the fourth-best regular season in program history.

The 16-win improvement from the Canes’ 7-24 record in 2024-25 also means that Lucas has now executed the greatest single-season turnaround of any Division I school this year.



Despite the unprecedented success, Lucas continues to demand more from his team heading into March. His insatiable hunger for excellence came across in his messages to the media after the game.



“One thing I was telling the guys after the game is going into March, you have to continue to develop a killer instinct where you get these leads and these moments where you can go from 10 to 15, or 15 to 20,” Lucas said. “You have to be able to sustain the lead. You can’t just give and take. So we’ve got to do a better job of closing down the stretch.”



At 23-6 with two regular-season games remaining, Miami is essentially guaranteed an NCAA Tournament berth, currently projected as a No. 8 seed.



Up next, the Canes will look to clinch a double-bye in the upcoming ACC tournament with a win at SMU (19-10, 8-8 ACC) on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Dallas on ACC Network.