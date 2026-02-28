Greek Week fosters community and philanthropy across UM chapters

The University of Miami’s Greek Week celebration is a week-long fundraiser that brings together all 33 Greek organizations on campus to raise money for a cause through friendly competition and social events.

This year, chapters raised funds for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge in partnership with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

After taking a gap year in 2025, Greek Week got a complete makeover. UM’s Greek board tested a new structure this year by offering new events that have never been done in this particular format.

The week opened with Greeks Got Talent, an event at Lakeside Patio that welcomed more than 800 attendees. Then, a Market & Field Day invited several vendors to the Foote Green, where sellers donated their proceeds to the cause. Friday saw the grand finale: Battle of the DJ’s, hosted at The Rock Plaza, showcased greek life’s best music-makers.

Parker Osth, chair of the Association for Greek Letter Organizations (AGLO), remembered participating in Greek Week in 2024, and it gave him a glimpse at how vast UM Greek life truly is.

“[At UM], Greek life … is just small enough to be familiar with people in every chapter but just large enough where it would be impossible to know everyone,” said Osth. “That makes UM Greek Week special in that it has a sense of broader community that might not exist at larger universities.”

Jordan Chiarelli, the assistant director of Greek life at UM, guided student leaders to plan and execute the schedule. She supports risk management, logistics, budgeting and communication across chapters. Chiarelli describes Greek Week as “a high energy, campus wide celebration of service, spirit and community.”

“[Greek Week] is intended to create shared experiences across chapters and councils that might not otherwise interact as often,” said Chiarelli. “For the University of Miami community, it strengthens unity within Greek life while also demonstrating our collective commitment to service and philanthropy. It shows that Greek organizations can come together for something bigger than themselves.”

According to Chiarelli, UM’s individualized focus on collective impact sets their Greek Week apart from other universities. While other universities may compete solely to achieve a title for their own chapter, UM places a strong emphasis on teamwork.

“Greek Week reflects many of the core values we see year-round within our Greek community, including service, leadership, philanthropy and friendship,” said Chiarelli. “While Greek Week is concentrated into one high energy week, the collaboration, charitable efforts and sense of belonging mirror what our chapters work toward throughout the academic year.”