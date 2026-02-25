Winter Music Conference announces its second wave of programming for Miami Music Week

The Winter Music Conference is adding a new slate of artist speakers, industry executives and showcase events in its second wave of programming for MiamiMiami Music Week this March.

Among the newly revealed artist speakers are Sara Landry, Radio Slave, DJ Minx, Doc Martin, Junior Sanchez, Lizzy Jane, Arielle Free, OOKAY, Alleycvt, Sydney Blu, Sippy, Sandflower Dyson and Eli from Soul Clap.

This a mix of established figures and rising names across house and electronic music helps reinforce WMC’s role as a space where creative practice meets industry conversation.

On the business side, the expanded roster now includes representatives from SoundCloud, StubHub, Palm Tree Records, Ultra Records, Dirtybird, mau5trap, SoundOn at TikTok, Interscope and more.

They are joining the previously announced leaders from Beatport and other major organizations. The additions reflect the increasingly platform-driven nature of the dance music ecosystem, where streaming strategy, live events and label development intersect.

WMC and Beatport Live also unveiled full programming for its official three-day pool party series. Curated by Mood Child, Rekids and Hot Creations x Three Six Zero Recordings, the event will feature performances from Danny Tenaglia, Radio Slave, DJ Minx, DJ Sneak and others.

Meanwhile, the A&R Pop-Up Lounge will host a range of dance imprints, offering structured opportunities for connection between artists and labels.

For music students in South Florida, WMC’s return represents more than a week of panels and parties — it offers direct exposure to how the electronic music industry operates at every level, from artist branding to label strategy.

As the world’s longest-running electronic music conference, WMC continues to position Miami not just as a party destination, but as a global meeting point for music, technology, and culture.