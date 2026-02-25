Eat adorable voodoo dolls at Voodoo Doughnuts

A doughnut staple has arrived at the 305. Voodoo Doughnuts, a doughnut shop originally from Portland, opened a location in Wynwood just a 30 minute drive away from the University of Miami. I made the drive to see if the doughnuts were worth it, trust me: they are.

Voodoo Doughnuts sells classic doughnuts and special ones inspired by the store location, like their limited-time Key Lime flavored and Miami Vice-themed doughnuts. You can catch employees making the doughnuts in the back through a clear glass they have at the front of the store.

A box of doughnuts from Voodoo Doughnuts with a Voodoo Doll doughnut on top at Voodoo Doughnuts Wynwood location on Feb. 18, 2026. Photo Credit // Sofia Ibanez.

Every doughnut flavor spoke to my taste buds. Try mango tango for the tangy mango jam inside and vanilla frosting or the O Captain, My Captain, a doughnut covered in Cap’n Crunch cereal, for a crunchy bite.

The blueberry cake doughnut, which looks like a blueberry muffin turned doughnut covered in a sugar glaze, was delicious. At first, I thought it might be too sweet but when I finished it I immediately wanted another one.

Of course, there’s no Voodoo Doughnuts without their Voodoo Doll doughnut. The raspberry jam-filled doughnut is shaped almost exactly like a voodoo doll and is big enough to share.

You can fight with your friend over the doll’s agonized face made with creamy yellow and green frosting or the bottom half with the pretzel stick. Each part is just as amazing.

The store is as wonderfully decorated as the doughnuts. Its Barbie pink exterior and interior, LED signs and a painting of Gloria Estefan make it a great place for photos.

The painting of Gloria Estefan inside the Voodoo Doughnuts location at Wynwood on Feb. 18, 2026. Photo Credit // Sophia Ibanez.

The Voodoo merchandise, from pink tote bags to “magic” mugs with a hole in the center, match its quirky, witchy vibe perfectly. You can find them while waiting in line as you get ready to discover your next favorite doughnut.

The prices are similar to doughnut prices in other stores like Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme, averaging $3 for one. But the Voodoo Doughnuts taste quality is unmatched.

A drive to Voodoo Doughnuts is worth your time, and maybe even the three hour walk too. Or you can bring the treats right to your dorm with Grubhub, UberEats and most food delivery services.

The Wynwood Voodoo Doughnuts location is open from 6a.m. to 3a.m. daily so you can get a doughnut almost anytime you’re awake.

Be warned: after you try it for the first time, there will always be a Voodoo doughnut calling your name and urging you to pay the weird delivery fees so you can get one more bite.