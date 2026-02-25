Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns for its 62nd showcase

Over President’s Day weekend, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival returned to South Miami for the 62nd time. The occasion was met with three days of clear skies and sunshine, the perfect environment for the fully outdoor festival.

This lively event brought together nearly 300 skilled artists from all over the world to showcase their work, sell their art and get their name out to the public.

Each artist was set up in individual booth displays that lined multiple streets just south of downtown Miami along South Bayshore Drive, bordering Biscayne Bay. Plenty of parking in the area allowed for visitors to walk only a block or two before making their way into the festival.

Thousands of people filled the streets to appreciate the work of these talented artists, and many left with a piece to commemorate the festival and decorate their home.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Sculptor Eugene Perry stands encompassed by his sculptures at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival on Feb. 15, 2026.

The crowd was filled with all ages and featured a special ‘Inner Artist’ portion of the festival where children were able to participate in the fun by coloring on strung-up canvases and posters.

Alongside ongoing conversations among artists and friends, the event highlighted multiple musical performances. These spanned from rock bands performing old hits like Radiohead’s “Creep” and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, to a group of dressed-up bagpipe players who made their way playing through the crowd.

The art itself took shape in almost every form imaginable, ranging over 15 mediums. From paintings of city skylines and watercolor oceans to libraries and impressionism-style nature scenes, the pictures on the canvas were nothing less than spectacular.

Artists showcased their expansive photography of landscape sunsets, sand dunes, willow trees, horse-riding cowboys and more. Along with these 2D displays, there were physical pieces of all kinds, ranging from intricate table centerpieces to functional cooking tools and wearable designs.

These creations included glass sculptures of fruit, flowers, animals and seashells, carved wooden bowls and flower pots and metal jewelry and clothing.

In the ‘Emerging Artists’ section, new creators displayed their work of photography, abstract painting and silk clothing designs.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // A vendor flips an arepa at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival on Feb. 15, 2026.

The festival also featured a large number of culinary vendors, offering a wide variety of food for visitors to choose from. There were a multitude of beverage options, with many opting towards the frozen lemonade and smoothies to provide some relief from the afternoon sun.

The center of the festival saw rows of food trucks and stands selling nachos, pizza, lobster rolls, barbecue, popcorn, dessert, fruit and more.The Coconut Grove Arts Festival brought in large crowds and offered a major opportunity for artists to showcase their best work. In case you missed it, catch the biggest highlights at their official Instagram here.