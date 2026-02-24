Miami Women’s Tennis sweeps Louisville 4-0

The University of Miami women’s tennis team defeated the Louisville Cardinals 4-0 at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville on Sunday afternoon.

Like Friday against Notre Dame, the doubles point once again came down to the wire for the Hurricanes.

Doubles play started with a loss at court three as Maria Vargas and Daria Volosova fell 6-2 to Louisville’s Germany Davis and Lucia Gallegos.

Miami evened the score after Sofia Rochetti and Sebastianna Scilipoti defeated the Cardinals’ Berta Miret and Elena Noguero 6-3 at court two.

The doubles point was in the hands of Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka at court one. They started the match down 5-2 to Alice Olis and Lika Peresypkina, but were able to rally and clinch the doubles point in a thrilling tiebreaker, winning 7-6(5).

Gonzalez was the first to win singles, dominating against Olis 6-3, 6-1. Podhajecka finished soon after at court two, beating Perespypkina 6-2 6-2.

The Hurricanes clinched the sweep at court six, where Volosova defeated the Cardinals’ Rebekkah Gaines 7-5, 6-1.

Miami (5-2, 2-0 ACC) will head to North Carolina next weekend to take on Wake Forest and NC State.