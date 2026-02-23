Canes baseball extends win streak to nine, clobbers Lafayette 30-5

Sunday seems to be the favorite day of the week for Canes Baseball.

After obliterating Lehigh 27-3 last Sunday, Miami demolished Lehigh’s cross-town rival Lafayette 30-5 this Sunday behind a five home-run fourth inning, the most for the Canes in one inning in program history.

Hot off three consecutive wins against Lafayette by a combined score 43-7, Miami looked to complete the series sweep Sunday afternoon.

And with Lafayette’s flight being canceled due to bad weather in the northeast the typical getaway game mercy rule was not in effect — something UM put to its advantage.

The Hurricanes tallied 25 hits, including nine homers — four of which came from freshmen.

From the start UM kept their red-hot momentum going, putting up five runs in the first inning.

Sophomore righty Tate DeRias would get the start once again on Sunday, but only went 3 ⅓ innings while punching out five.

An additional two runs were tacked on in the third, one coming from a Jake Ogden groundout which drove in freshman Dylan Dubovik.

Dubovik himself continued his tear this weekend going 5-6 on Sunday, taking his season total to an .818 AVG with three homers.

In relief for DeRias, Lyndon Glidewell finished off the last two batters in the fourth before things got crazy for Miami.

The Canes would blow the game wide open by scoring 12 runs in the fifth inning.

Daniel Cuvet recorded a solo shot and a grand slam, his fourth and fifth home runs of the year and 13th RBI. Derek Williams, Alex Sosa, and Brylan West launched homers as well. For West, this was his first home run as a Cane driving in three runs. Jalen Watkins added two more from an RBI double bringing the score to a wide 19-1.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Junior Catcher Alex Sosa runs the bases after hitting a homerun against Lafayette on February 22, 2026.

Freshman and Long Island native Jack Durso pitched in the sixth, striking out the side. In the bottom, Alonzo Alavrez and Jeffrey Donavan walked, before Dubovik and Watkins drove in both subsequently to expand the lead to 22-1.

In the seventh with a man on second and third, Lofgren punched out Cashman to bring it to the bottom. The Canes would lay it on with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Gabriel Milano, Bennett Gary, and Alvarez, all freshmen. This was also Miami native Bennett Gary’s first hit and home-run for the Canes. A Peralta single would drive in another to extend the lead to 26-1.

Michael Fernandez struck out three in the eight, shutting out Lafayette. The only score from Miami in the bottom was a grand slam into deep right field from Watkins, his first home run as a Cane.

After Lafayette scored four runs in the top of the ninth to make it 30-5, Peralta struck out Charlie Chropuvka to bring a weekend the Leopards would want to forget about to an end.

The Canes move on for their first away game of the year, this Wednesday Feb. 25 against FAU. First pitch is at 6:30 and you can listen live on WVUM 90.5 FM.