Miami men’s tennis hot streak continues, sweeping FGCU 4-0

Miami Hurricanes men’s tennis remains undefeated at home taking their last game before conference play with a 4-0 against the FGCU Eagles. In a packed Neil Schiff Tennis center, Miami had another dominant day at home to boost the Hurricanes to 7-2 and give Miami their fourth sweep of the season.

Things got off to a great start in doubles with the senior Antonio Prat and the junior Jakub Kroslak. The two teamed up for the first time and put up a dominant showing winning 6-0 at the top court. This is now Prat’s second straight win in doubles coming back from dropping eight of his last nine when paired up. Over on court three, seniors Nacho Serra Sanchez and Saud Alhogbani wrapped things up with a 6-4 win.

Singles were just as good for Miami and were over as fast as they started. Kroslak continued his strong day as the Slovakian, Middle Tennessee transfer earned a court three win 6-3, 6-3 to extend the lead for Miami. Rafael Segado dominated Stavros Hadjivarnava forcing him to retire after a 6-4 win, and a 3-0 start to give Miami another point.

Finally, No. 100 Prat clinched the win for Miami. His 6-3, 6-4 win ended Miami’s final game before ACC play. It also boosts their home winning streak to 20 games, going back to last season.

At 7-0 this year and 13-0 last year the Neil Schiff Tennis Center has proven to be a massive asset for the Hurricanes who play another eight games at home the rest of the year.

After non-conference play the Hurricanes sit at 61 in the ITA Intercollegiate Rankings. Miami has a match against Delaware on March 25, but from here on out Miami will be taking on ACC opponents the first two of which will be on the road.

Their first ACC matchup will be the No. 67 Louisville Cardinals who sit at 9-4 after dropping a match to Middle Tennessee State. The match is Friday Feb. 27 in Louisville, Kentucky.