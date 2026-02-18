UNITED hopes to be your next leaders

The UNITED campaign is composed of presidential candidate Jaell-Ann Auguste, vice presidential candidate Alex Barrowclough and treasurer candidate Grace Wheeling. The ticket is running on a platform centered around unity, mentorship and student advocacy at the University of Miami.

“Outreach has been my thing since freshman year,” Auguste said. “I’ve always made it a goal to reach as many communities as possible since I stepped foot on campus.”

Auguste is a first generation finance major, who describes herself as a driven student and leader in her community. She is committed to inclusion and student advocacy, demonstrated by her involvements on campus.

As Director of Outreach for Student Government, she has been able to strengthen connections between student organizations while also amplifying student voices across campus.

She is also a founder and president of the Belonging in Business Program, an initiative focused on “providing networking opportunities for people of color with professionals who mirror their undergraduate experiences.”

If elected as president, Auguste said she would be dedicated to building a more united, accessible, and collaborative campus experience for all University of Miami students.

“Being president would just allow me to do that on a larger scale, and to make more change than I could ever dream of for these students. I want to make sure we’re ALL United,” Auguste said.

Running alongside her is Alex Barrowclough, a political science major on the pre-law track. He currently serves on the Advisory Board of the President’s 100 as the Scheduling Chair and Major Events Chair.

In this role, he oversees large-scale programming, logistics and member engagement for university admissions. He is also a second-year Project Coordinator, and is completing his third consecutive year on Student Government’s First-Year Leadership Council.

“After my third year working with the First Year Leadership Council and second year as a Project Coordinator, I am excited about the opportunity to serve as vice president, overseeing the work and direction of FLC and working on campus life initiatives” said Barrowclough, candidate for vice president with the UNITED ticket.

As vice president, he would oversee the FLC, a program focused on cultivating leadership among first-year students. Through his involvement, Barrowclough has partnered with past vice presidents and worked directly with students to support their leadership and professional development.

Beyond his on-campus involvements, he has served in professional human resources roles, supporting team development, operational efficiency and organizational culture.

He said his experience spans recruitment processes, training systems, internal communications and retention strategies, “bringing a people-first approach to leadership across both professional and student settings.”

Wheeling hopes to serve as your next student body treasurer. She is a Miami native with five generations of local legacy. She is a pre-dental student who is dedicated to service, leadership and academic mentorship.

Her student government involvements include service on the First-Year Leadership Council and the Campus Liaison Council.

She also founded Global Dental Brigades, where she serves as its founding president. The organization is devoted to international dental care initiatives, which she said are achieved through “strategic resource allocation, comprehensive fundraising and responsible financial oversight.”

In a promotional video posted to the @Unitedforsg Instagram account, Wheeling said, “I understand the significance of turning passion into real impact on campus, and that’s why I want to serve as your treasurer.”

If elected as treasurer, she wants to “make funding more accessible, transparent and empowering for all student organizations on campus.”

Additionally, Wheeling is a workshop leader in the Peer-Led Team Learning program and a teaching assistant for First Year Directions, guiding students as they adjust to college life.

She is an active member of campus Greek Life, where she recently completed her term as Vice President of Member Development for Alpha Delta Pi, where she was recognized with the R. Marilyn Jones Memorial Scholarship. Wheeling was also tapped into Order of Omega, being recognized for her leadership excellence.

Should the campaign be elected, the team has come up with a few different priority initiatives.

From expanding campus dining access and Freebee services to improving Wi-Fi around campus, the UNITED ticket plans to turn these priorities into measurable action.

“We stand UNITED as one, prepared to serve the ‘Canes community in every aspect,” the team shared on Instagram.

Voting ends tonight at 11:59 p.m., with results being announced Thursday afternoon. Students can vote via Engage.