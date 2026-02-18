UM to boot cars with repeat violations amid frustrations with parking

The University of Miami announced the launch of a new vehicle immobilization protocol as of Friday, Feb. 6.

According to the email sent to students, vehicles with repeat parking violations may be subject to immobilization, or “booting,” for parking without a valid permit accumulating multiple unpaid citations or blocking unauthorized areas.

“When a vehicle is immobilized, a PayLock SmartBoot is securely attached to the wheel,” the email read. “This system allows vehicle owners to self-release the boot after resolving outstanding violations, without waiting for on-site personnel to arrive.”

To avoid getting booted, every student who parks in a lot on campus should either have a parking permit or pay by phone.

Parking permits are available for purchase in multiple different tiers, ranging from $312 for nights and weekends to $685 for resident students who are not first years.

“It’s just ridiculous to be charged $650 for a parking permit and only be able to park in one area,” a UM student said in an anonymous survey posted on The Hurricane’s Instagram on Feb. 11.

There are approximately 7,800 parking spaces across all campus garages and surface lots, which includes parking for students, faculty, staff, visitors, ADA access, service vehicles, special-use parking and reserved spots.

Despite that figure, students say finding an open space can feel impossible. In response to a question asking students to describe parking issues, one law student wrote, “No spots!!!!!!!!! I can never park!!!!!!”

When a student’s preferred zone reaches capacity, students may purchase a permit in an alternate zone and may join waitlists for any zones that are full.

In another response to the survey posted by The Hurricane, a student who identified herself as Cassidy, a junior math and computer science major, claims she has trouble finding parking because, “they oversold red lot because The University is a money grabber.”

UM did not disclose how many parking permits were sold to students for the 2025-2026 academic year.

“Commuting from dorms to specific buildings for on-campus jobs means I have to park outside of my zone and I get TICKETED even though I have a permit? Ridiculous,” said William Harless, a senior studying international studies and public administration.

According to the University, permit sales follow an annual schedule for students, with release periods going in a prioritized order and beginning with residential students, returning commuter students and then new commuters.

Students can get a parking permit through UM’s online parking portal using their CaneID. After selecting the permit type, registering their vehicle and submitting payment, permits activate immediately through the University’s license‑plate recognition system.

“All students who applied for a parking permit have been issued one,” the University said in a statement to The Hurricane. “Permits are sold on a first‑come, first‑served basis, and availability within preferred zones is not guaranteed.”

For students without a parking permit, The University offers several alternatives. UM offers a free shuttle system, a discounted Metrorail program, Pay-by-Phone parking, the UBike program, Freebee for after hours and Zipcar rentals.

However, Pay-by-Phone parking has caused a headache for some students.

Red lot parking sign located at the entrance for the lot on University Drive.

For example, in the Red lot by the School of Communication, Pay-by-Phone is not offered during peak class times from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This means students with classes in the Communication School who do not have a permit to park in the Red lot must find a spot elsewhere.

“They sell out of red lot passes so fast and I’m a junior, I’m not about to park across campus. Why can’t there just be a one-size-fits-all type of parking pass?” said an anonymous junior in marketing.

The issues with parking do not end with availability. Multiple survey responders noted parking space size in their complaints, with one student claiming their car was damaged due to this.

“There is a lack of spots, and the spots are way too tiny. One time I came back from class to find scratches all over my car from someone door dinging me. Sadly, this is expected with the parking crisis at UM,” Luke Baumstark a sophomore finance and business analytics major.