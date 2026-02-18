Miami WBB suffers four-game skid

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team is working to find consistency as four back-to-back losses against No. 20 Duke, Syracuse, UVA and Florida State have exposed recurring issues on both ends of the court.

Miami dropped its fifth straight conference game on Feb. 8, falling 87-70 against the Seminoles in Tallahassee, just days after their 67-56 defeat against UVA. With losses to Syracuse and Duke added to the mix, the Hurricanes showed grit and determination in each game, but prolonged scoring droughts and struggles at the free-throw line ultimately led to their downfall.

Miami was scoreless for the first four minutes of the Florida State game, proving to be a common theme in their recent matches. Syracuse also held them to a 9-0 lead in the early minutes of the game, setting the tone for what was to come.

Ra Shaya Kyle has remained the Hurricanes main offensive player, scoring in the double digits for each of the past four losses. Gal Raviv provided consistency in the backcourt for Miami as she scored 16 points against the Blue Devils and delivered seven assists against the Orange. But even with strong individual performances, Miami struggled to sustain momentum over each game.

Despite strong stretches from several players, including Kyle fueling a 9–0 run on her own against the Orange, the team’s inconsistencies ultimately proved costly. Both the Cavaliers and Syracuse’s defense stifled Miami’s rhythm and forced the Hurricanes into uncomfortable possessions.

Now sitting at 13–12 overall and 5–9 in ACC play, Miami faces a critical stretch ahead. The Hurricanes will look to prove themselves with a three-game homestand against Stanford, California and Pittsburgh and then regular season out in Atlanta against Georgia Tech on March 1.

The recent losses have highlighted ongoing struggles for Miami, including inconsistent shooting, turnovers at key moments, and difficulties sustaining defensive pressure. Despite the recent setbacks, Miami head coach Tricia Cullop has emphasized patience and growth with a roster still finding its identity.

For Miami, the challenge now is turning flashes of competitiveness into consistency. As conference play intensifies, the Hurricanes will need cleaner execution, stronger starts and more discipline to stop the slide and reestablish themselves in the ACC race.